Newcestown blitz Mallow to cruise into senior A semis

Cork SAHC quarter-final: Newcestown 0-28 Mallow 2-15

Newcestown set down a marker in the SAHC on Saturday night, blitzing Mallow for a place in the last four of the competition.

This was 60-plus minutes of dominance in Páirc Uí Chaoimh from Luke Meade and his clubmen – the seven point gap at the finish was no reflection on the real difference between these sides on the night.

Newcestown manager Charlie Wilson was thrilled with the result. “You would have to be happy with the result and the way the lads played overall. I must say I was disappointed with the amount of frees we conceded – we kept Mallow in it near the end when we should have been clear. A couple of more goals and who would have known what could happen but overall sure you would have to be happy with that.”

A trio of points in the opening four minutes for Newcestown (Sean O’Donovan, David Buckley and Trevor Horgan) had the Carbery men off and running early with a terrific long-range free adding to Mallow’s pain – all inside five minutes.

For their part, the north Cork men had three wayward efforts in the opening exchanges as they struggled to get a handle on proceedings.

Mallow finally got on the scoreboard with a 65 from Sean Hayes. However, two quick scores (Buckley and O’Donovan) had Mallow down by five with just over 10 minutes on the clock.

Another placed ball effort from Hayes and a spectacular score from Ronan Sheehan cut the gap to three before Richard O’Sullivan’s close-in free and another beauty from Sheehan sent the sides to the first water-break — 0-7 to 0-4 in favour of Newcestown.

Hayes slotted over the first free of the second quarter but a classy score from O’Sullivan, followed by two frees from the same player, and Mallow were beginning to struggle.

Mallow continued to battle to the half-time whistle but Newcestown were now in total control and led at the break (0-17 to 0-07).

Little doubting that it was Mallow that needed some fire in the bellies returning from the interval and credit to the men in red they managed to steady the ship somewhat, sharing the first four scores of the second half with a Newcestown side that were in cruise control.

But there was no hauling back the winners. Mallow scored a goal from substitute Stephen O’Callaghan in the final minute of normal time and a fortuitous goal from a Kevin Sheehan65 two minutes into added time, but on this day no question but the better team won.

Scorers for Newcestown: R O’Sullivan (0-9, five frees, one 65); D Buckley, S O’Donovan (0-4 each); J Meade, J Kelleher (0-3 each); M Kenneally (0-2, one free); T Horgan, C O’Donovan, C Dineen (0-1 each).

Scorers for Mallow: S Hayes (0-7, four frees, three 65s); K Sheehan (1-1, 1-0 65); S O’Callaghan (1-0); R Sheehan (0-2); P Herlihy, T Doyle, D Sheehan, M Maher, D Hayes (0-1 each)

NEWCESTOWN: C Wilson; M McSweeney, C Twomey, J Kelleher; F Keane, E Collins, C O’Donovan; T Twomey, C Dineen; S O’Donovan, J Meade, D Buckley; R O’Sullivan, T Horgan, L Meade.

Subs: C O’Neill for T Twomey (47), E Kenneally for R O’Sullivan (48), G O’Donovan for C O’Donovan, S O’Sullivan for J Meade, E Kelly for D Buckley (all three on 55).

MALLOW: P Buckley; P Healy, D Moynihan, J Healy; F O’Neill, K Sheehan, J O’Hanlon; T Doyle, N O’Riordan; P Lyons, R Sheehan, D Hayes; P Herlihy, S Hayes, S O’Callaghan.

Subs: G Sweeney for J Healy (half time), D Sheehan for R Sheehan (34), M Tobin for P Lyons (43), S O’Riordan for J O’Hanlon (47), M Maher for D Hayes (47).

Referee: N O’Neill (Midleton)