Doheny’s set up St Michael’s clash as Mark Buckley the toast of Dunmanway

Cork SAFC quarter-final: Doheny’s 1-12 Knocknagree 0-7

Mark Buckley was the toast of Dunmanway on Saturday evening as his 1-5 contribution propelled the Doheny’s into the semi-finals of the Bons Secours Cork SAFC at the expense of Knocknagree in Páirc Uí Rinn.

The game was finely balanced as the sides were deadlocked at 0-6 each at the second water break as both sides waited for somebody to take control of the game. That somebody was Buckley.

In the 49th minute, he collected a lovely, dinked pass from Jerry McCarthy 25 yards from goal. He turned sharply, sped for goal before planting the ball beyond Patrick Doyle to put his side in pole position.

Energised, the Carbery side drove home their advantage with two points from Keith White and while Fintan O’Connor pegged one back for Knocknagree, there was only ever going to be one winner after Buckley’s intervention. Niall Hurley and Johnny Kelly added further points before Buckley finished the game with two more points to set up a final four clash against St Michael’s.

Doheny’s manager, Declan O’Dwyer, was full of praise for his match-winner, especially since he had come from his grandmother’s funeral to play in the game.

“I have to give credit to Mark Buckley too, the way he turned up in the last quarter. He was unreal, especially after the week he has had. I don’t think he could have put the goal in a better spot. He just took on his man and absolutely buried it.

“But he shows all day long. Like I said, he’s had a tough few days. Fair play to Knocknagree and the county board for moving the game to give him that few hours, it was very much appreciated.”

Doheny’s started the brighter and Keith White put them ahead with a free after two minutes before Buckley doubled their advantage with a fine score from play moments later.

Knocknagree were level by the eighth minute through two Fintan O’Connor frees but after that, the scores dried up.

The stalemate lasted for 13 minutes before O’Connor finally broke it with a super score from play to give the Duhallow side the lead for the first time. Buckley brought Doheny’s level with a free moments later as half-time approached.

Crucially, the west Cork side finished the half the stronger. Buckley landed another free before a superb score from distance from midfielder Eoin Lavers gave them a 0-5 to 0-3 interval lead.

Knocknagree looked the more likely on the resumption as points from O’Connors Fintan and David, along with another from David Twomey, edged them ahead. Rhys Coakley then levelled the game for the fourth time before Buckley weaved his magic and put Doheny’s through.

Scorers for Dohenys: M Buckley (1-5, 0-3 frees), K White (0-3, 0-2 frees), E Lavers, J Kelly, R Coakley and N Hurley (0-1 each).

Scorers for Knocknagree: F O’Connor (0-5, 0-3 frees), D O’Connor and D Twomey (0-1 each).

DOHENYS: S Daly; J Farrell, S Daly, D Rice; B O’Donovan, J McCarthy, C Barry; C O’Donovan, E Lavers; J Kelly, C O’Shea, B Murphy; F Herlihy, K White, M Buckley.

Subs: R Coakley for Herlihy (inj, 17 mins), N Hurley for O’Shea (51 mins), K Cotter for O’Donovan (57 mins), D Collins for Kelly (61 mins).

KNOCKNAGREE: P Doyle; A Sheehan, D O’Mahony, G O’Connor; D Cooper, K Buckley (Capt), M Doyle; D O’Connor, D Moynihan; M Mahoney, G Looney, J Dennehy; D Twomey, JF Daly, F O’Connor.

Subs: P Collins for Moynihan and M Dilworth for Cooper (both 47 mins), D O’Connor for Twomey (51 mins), T O’Mahony for Dennehy (55 mins), A Sheehan (Black card, 62 mins).

Referee: Robert Whelan (Aghada).