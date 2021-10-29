Impressive Newmarket signal intent

Cork Premier IFC: Newmarket 1-16 Naomh Abán 0-10

NEWMARKET blasted out a message of intent to overcome Naomh Abán on a resounding victory in the Bon Secours Co. IAFC quarter-final at Millstreet on Saturday.

Producing a performance brimful of commitment and resolve, Newmarket were far the better team, showing more composure in their play and crucially more scoring options with nine players on the scoresheet. The victory greatly pleased Newmarket connections and mentor Donal O’Sullivan acknowledged the huge collective effort.

“We are thrilled with the performance, a complete showing, building from the back, our defence stood up to the plate, very organised and our scoring forwards put the ball between the posts. Certainly since the championship started, this was the best display, we had worked on different aspects in training and the boys pulled them off right to the tee, its fair to say. Every man got the better of his opponent on the day."

Indeed Newmarket looked really good, moving with pace and precision from the outset. Much of their dominance was down to a competent defence — Mikey Browne, Paudie Allen, T J Brosnan and Bart Daly catching the eye with Michael Cottrell and Tim Murphy winning a massive amount of possession in the centre.

Clever movement in attack yielded excellent points from Conor and Ryan O’Keeffe for a 0-5 to 0-1 advantage. The water break proved timely for Naomh Abán to step up their game with points to Conor Ó Croidáin and Dermot Ó Ceallaigh.

However Newmarket nipped the revival in the bud and five consecutive points from Barry O’Connor and the O’Keeffes helped Newmarket enjoy a commanding 0-10 to 0-3 lead at the interval.

For a spell, Naomh Abán rose the tempo on the restart, exerting a spell of pressure to play their way into contention on back to back pointed frees by Dermot Ó Ceallaigh. Crucially, Newmarket regained control and lifted their efficiency levels to heights that Gaeltacht side failed to reach.

Newmarket's attacking momentum yielded further points to Cottrell, Tim Murphy and O’Sullivan. Though Naomh Abán responded with scores for Dermot O Ceallaigh and Darragh Ó Laoire, Newmarket held a firm grip on the proceedings.

And the victors made the push for home with a cracking goal netted by Ryan O’Keeffe to put clear daylight between the sides. The rest of the contest proved purely academic, damage limitation for Naomh Abán with three late consolation points, Newmarket delighted to return to a semi-final for the second consecutive season.

Scorers for Newmarket: R O’Keeffe (1-4, 2 frees); C O’Keeffe (0-4, 2 frees); M Cottrell (0-2), J Ryan, T J Brosnan, B O’Connor, C Browne, T Murphy, K O’Sullivan (0-1 each)

Naomh Abán: Dermot Ó Ceallaigh (0-4 frees); D Ó Laoire (0-3); Danny Ó Ceallaigh (0-2 frees), C Ó Criodáin (0-1).

NEWMARKET: J O’Keeffe; M Browne, A Ryan, P Allen; T J Brosnan, G Forde, B Daly; M Cottrell, T Murphy; K O’Sullivan, C Browne, B O'Connor; C O'Keeffe, R O'Keeffe, H Ryan.

Subs. D O’Keeffe for J Ryan (50), T J Bodie for T Murphy (53), J Hayes for M Cottrell (55), D Cottrell for T J Brosnan (57).

NAOMH ABÁN: F Walker; T Ó Cathán, C Ó Deasúna, A Ó Catháin; E Ó Críodáin, T Ó hAilíosa, C de Ròiste; C Ó Críodáin, D Ó Loinsigh; D Ó Ceallaigh, P Ó Liathain, M Ó Liathain; D Ó Laoire, Danny Ó Ceallaigh, J MacGiolla Bhríde.

Fir Ionaid: J Ó Mathuna for T Ó Cathán (ht), A Ó Luasa for T Ó hAilíosa (46).

Referee: P O'Driscoll (Bride Rovers).