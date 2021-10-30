Powerful second half sees Bride Rovers into semis

Cork SAHC quarter-final: Bride Rovers 2-21 Blarney 2-16

Bride Rovers are through to the semi-final of the Co-Op Superstores Cork SAHC, a highly productive third quarter at Páirc Uí Chaoimh this evening helped them past the challenge of last season’s Premier IHC winners.

The Imokilly men came into their own after the change of ends (1-10 apiece) delivering a powerful performance as they pretty much wrapped up this victory, outscoring Blarney 1-5 to 0-3. The goal came from out the field from Paddy O’Flynn. At the second water break, they led 2-15 to 1-13.

They stretched the advantage to eight points, Blarney’s second goal arrived at the death.

Bride Rovers got off to a bright start with free-taker William Finnegan splitting the posts in the first minute and O’Flynn, Shane O’Connor and Brian Roche opened up a 0-4 to 0-1 lead for the east Cork men.

Blarney recovered, two Mark Coleman points leaving them just a point behind. And in the 13th minute, Coleman again raised another pair of white flags to draw level, 0-5 apiece.

Just before the water break, Coleman was put through by fellow county player Shane Barrett, and the wing-forward fired to the net. It handed the Muskerry side a three-point cushion.

Bride Rovers, whose inaccuracy was costing them, could have got a goal of their own a couple of minutes after the resumption but the sliotar didn’t fall kindly for Michael Collins — Collins, however, made no mistake three minutes from the interval when he was alert to the ball coming back off the post and he whipped first time past Paul Hallissey to regain the lead, 1-10 to 1-9.

Barrett brought a thoroughly enjoyable opening half to its conclusion, leaving the sides deadlocked at the break.

Bride Rovers had four good goal chances after the restart. Hallissey superbly stopped Brian Roche, his diving save going out for a ’65 which Finnegan converted. Cian O’Connor was denied by the crossbar while Paul O’Leary got an important hook on Daniel Dooley.

It was all Bride Rovers, points from Finnegan and Brian Roche pushed them three ahead by the 40th minute. But it could have been so much better as Shane O’Connor forced Hallissey into another point-black save — Finnegan again landed the ’65.

Patrick Crowley scored Blarney’s first point of the second half in the 43rd minute. But any hope of a fightback was halted when O’Flynn’s delivery went all the way to the Blarney net, enabling Bride Rovers lead by five at the second water break.

Points from the industrious Brian Roche, Daniel Dooley and Finnegan (0-11) sealed the win before Sean Crowley scored the Blarney goal in the fourth minute of stoppage.

Scorers for Bride Rovers: W Finnegan (0-11, 0-7 frees, 0-2 65s), B Roche (0-5), P O’Flynn and M Collins (1-1 each), S O’Connor, C O’Connor and D Dooley (0-1 each).

Scorers for Blarney: M Coleman (1-11, 0-8 frees), S Crowley (1-0), S Barrett (0-2), P Philpott, P Crowley and M O’Leary (0-1 each).

BRIDE ROVERS: C Hogan; T O’Sullivan, J Pratt, Jordan Mannix; P O’Flynn, E Roche, S O’Connor; R Prendergast (Capt), C O’Connor; D Dooley, Jason Mannix, W Finnegan; M Collins, B Roche, DJ Cahill.

Subs: K Kearney for DJ Cahill (50), C Barry for M Collins (57), S Walsh for Jordan Mannix (62).

BLARNEY: P Hallissey; A McEvoy, P O’Leary, D Walsh; S Crowley (J-Capt), P Philpott (J-Capt), O Hegarty; D McSweeney, P Crowley; M Coleman, P Power, M O’Leary; K Costello, D Hanlon, S Barrett.

Subs: S Mulcahy for O Hegarty (31), R Murphy for K Costello (35), E Kirby for M O’Leary (45), C Power for D Hanlon (52), C Murphy for D McSweeney (60).

Referee: Brian Coniry (Crosshaven).