Aidan McCarthy injury a concern, but Inagh-Kilnamona make history

The club that has only been in existence since 2008 reached its first Clare senior final
Aaron Fitzgerald, Éire Óg , under pressure from Seamus Foudy, Inagh/Kilnamona, in the CLARE SHC semi-final in Cusack Park, Ennis

Sat, 30 Oct, 2021 - 18:07
Gerry Quinn, Cusack Park, Ennis

Clare SHC semi-final: Inagh-Kilnamona 1-17 Éire Óg 0-17 

Inagh-Kilnamona made history today by reaching their first ever Senior final, defeating Éire Óg at Cusack Park. The club has only been in existence since 2008. 

For the Ennis town side, it marked their second successive exit at the penultimate stage of the championship. 

A Shane McInerney goal in the 15th minute was the difference between the sides in a close and entertaining contest. The game was tied on 11 occasions. The goal just before the first water break saw Inagh Kilnamona enjoy the slenderest of leads (1-5 to 0-7) at the whistle. At half-time they were level at 1-9 to 0-12.

But in the second half the club from West of Ennis exhibited a greater hunger and even though Éire Óg kept in touch, they floundered eventually thanks to errors and poor decision making. 

At the second water break Inagh-Kilnamona again held a slim lead, 1-13 to 0-15. 

In the final quarter they lost their talisman Aidan McCarthy through injury but others took on the baton — Connor Hegarty in particular, contributing two late points. 

Éire Óg, trailing by three points in injury-time, were awarded a late penalty but Danny Russell’s shot was saved by keeper Pa Kelly, to deny them a draw.

Scorers for Inagh-Kilnamona: A McCarthy (0-5 frees); C Hegarty (0-5, 1 f); S McInerney (1-0); K Hehir, J Guyler, S Foudy, J McCarthy, C McInerney, E McInerney, D Cullinan (0-1 each) 

Scorers for Éire Óg: D Russell (0-6 frees); D O’Brien (0-3); S O’Donnell (0-3); O Cahill (0-2); D Walsh, N Murray, D McNamara (0-1 each).

INAGH-KILNAMONA: P Kelly, C Shannon, K White, C McConigley, K Hehir (Capt.), J McCarthy, D Fitzgerald, D Culliana, C Hegarty, S Foudy, N Mullins, D Mescall, J Guyler, A McCarthy, S McInerney.

Subs: C McInerney for N Mullins inj. (30), C Tierney for S McInerney (41), E McNamara For D Mescall inj. (46), G Coote for A McCarthy inj.(47), E Fitzgerald for McConigley (57), A Kerin for C Shannon (60).

ÉIRE ÓG: P Walsh, A McGrath, C Russell, J Collins, N Murray, A Fitzgerald, L Corry (Capt.), K Brennan, D Reidy, D McNamara, S O’Donnell, D Walsh, O Cahill, D Russell, D O’Brien.

Subs: K Malone for K Brennan (22), M O’Donnell for D O’Brien inj. (46), N McMahon for K Malone (59).

Referee: W King (St. Joseph’s Doora Barefield)

#Clare GAA
