Star-studded Sarsfields end Kiladangan reign in Tipperary

Paddy Creedon was man of the match for Thurles, but Padraic and Ronan Maher played key roles
Star-studded Sarsfields end Kiladangan reign in Tipperary

File pic: Ronan Maher of Thurles Sarsfields Photo by Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

Sat, 30 Oct, 2021 - 16:45
Michael Dundon, Semple Stadium

Tipperary SHC semi-final: Thurles Sarsfields 1-19; Kiladangan 2-14 

Holders Kiladangan were knocked out of the Tipperary senior hurling championship by Thurles Sarsfields in a rousing semi-final at Semple Stadium today.

Sarsfields were coasting 0-7 to 0-3 at the first water break but Kiladangan had goals from Bryan McLoughney and Billy Seymour in the second quarter as they pushed 2-8 to 0-10 clear by half-time.

A Conor Stakelum goal for Sarsfields after 31mins set up a thrilling second half with the sides level 1-14 to 2-11 at the second water break.

In a tension-filled last quarter Sarsfields finished the stronger, injury-time points by Aidan McCormack and man of the match Paddy Creedon putting them into the final for the first time since their last success in 2017.

Creedon had a star game for Sarsfields but the contributions of All-Stars Padraic and Ronan Maher, along with Michael Cahill, Stephen Cahill and Conor Stakelum were also hugely important.

Winners for the first time last year, Kiladangan had strong games from Joe Gallagher, Bryan McLoughney, Alan Flynn, and James Quigley.

Sarsfields scorers: A McCormack (0-6, 5 frees); P Creedon (0-5); C Stakelum (1-2); P Bourke (0-2); R Maher, D Stakelum, D Maher, S Cahill (0-1 each).

Kiladangan scorers:  B McLoughney (1-3,) 1 free); B Seymour (1-2, 0-2 frees); P Flynn (0-4), J Gallagher (0-3), W Connors (0-2).

SARSFIELDS: P McCormack, Paul Maher, Padraic Maher, S Ryan; D Corbett, R Maher, J Derby; S Cahill, M Cahill; D Stakelum, C Stakelum, A McCormack; P Burke, D Maher, P Creedon

Subs: C Moloney for M Cahill(50mins), B McCarthy for Bourke(54mins);

KILADANGAN: B Hogan; D Flannery, J Quigley, F Hayes; D McGrath, A Flynn, D Sweeney; W Connors, T Gallagher; S Hayes, J Gallagher, B Seymour; D O Meara, P Flynn, B McLoughney 

Subs: J Loughnane for Sweeney(17mins), T O Meara for Hayes(42 mins), M Minihan for Seymour (57mins);

Ref – J McCormack, Knockavilla Kickhams

More in this section

Super-sub AJ O’Connor swings it as Newcastle West regain Limerick SFC title Super-sub AJ O’Connor swings it as Newcastle West regain Limerick SFC title
Unmarkable Steven Sherlock helps 14-man St Finbarr's rescue Cork title hopes Unmarkable Steven Sherlock helps 14-man St Finbarr's rescue Cork title hopes
Glenswilly GAA Club Training Session Michael Murphy: Two tweaks will make Proposal B a ‘no brainer’
#Tipperary GAA
Star-studded Sarsfields end Kiladangan reign in Tipperary

Clean sheet for Donal Óg Cusack as Mikey Cahill hat-trick keeps Cloyne up

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices