Star-studded Sarsfields end Kiladangan reign in Tipperary

Tipperary SHC semi-final: Thurles Sarsfields 1-19; Kiladangan 2-14

Holders Kiladangan were knocked out of the Tipperary senior hurling championship by Thurles Sarsfields in a rousing semi-final at Semple Stadium today.

Sarsfields were coasting 0-7 to 0-3 at the first water break but Kiladangan had goals from Bryan McLoughney and Billy Seymour in the second quarter as they pushed 2-8 to 0-10 clear by half-time.

A Conor Stakelum goal for Sarsfields after 31mins set up a thrilling second half with the sides level 1-14 to 2-11 at the second water break.

In a tension-filled last quarter Sarsfields finished the stronger, injury-time points by Aidan McCormack and man of the match Paddy Creedon putting them into the final for the first time since their last success in 2017.

Creedon had a star game for Sarsfields but the contributions of All-Stars Padraic and Ronan Maher, along with Michael Cahill, Stephen Cahill and Conor Stakelum were also hugely important.

Winners for the first time last year, Kiladangan had strong games from Joe Gallagher, Bryan McLoughney, Alan Flynn, and James Quigley.

Sarsfields scorers: A McCormack (0-6, 5 frees); P Creedon (0-5); C Stakelum (1-2); P Bourke (0-2); R Maher, D Stakelum, D Maher, S Cahill (0-1 each).

Kiladangan scorers: B McLoughney (1-3,) 1 free); B Seymour (1-2, 0-2 frees); P Flynn (0-4), J Gallagher (0-3), W Connors (0-2).

SARSFIELDS: P McCormack, Paul Maher, Padraic Maher, S Ryan; D Corbett, R Maher, J Derby; S Cahill, M Cahill; D Stakelum, C Stakelum, A McCormack; P Burke, D Maher, P Creedon

Subs: C Moloney for M Cahill(50mins), B McCarthy for Bourke(54mins);

KILADANGAN: B Hogan; D Flannery, J Quigley, F Hayes; D McGrath, A Flynn, D Sweeney; W Connors, T Gallagher; S Hayes, J Gallagher, B Seymour; D O Meara, P Flynn, B McLoughney

Subs: J Loughnane for Sweeney(17mins), T O Meara for Hayes(42 mins), M Minihan for Seymour (57mins);

Ref – J McCormack, Knockavilla Kickhams