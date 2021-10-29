Super-sub AJ O’Connor swings it as Newcastle West regain Limerick SFC title

O’Connor's 56th-minute goal settled this contest
Super-sub AJ O’Connor swings it as Newcastle West regain Limerick SFC title

Iain Corbett, Newcastlewest, surrounded by Hugh Bourke, Eoin Ryan, and Shane Costelloe of Adare in the Limerick SFC final at TUS Gaelic Grounds, Limerick. Picture: Brendan Gleeson

Fri, 29 Oct, 2021 - 21:20
Tom Clancy

Limerick SFC final: Newcastle West 1-8 Adare 0-5

Newcastle West regained their Limerick SFC title with a six-point victory over 2020 winners Adare.

The sides have now won six of the last seven county titles, three apiece, and it was substitute AJ O’Connor who helped sway a fifth title for the Magpies.

He helped himself to 1-1 in a game that was largely dominated by defences, and saw the sides level on four occasions. His 56th-minute goal settled this contest.

Newcastle West had the opening score through Cian Sheehan. Hugh Bourke opened the Adare account on 13 minutes but Shane Costelloe was appealing for a black card for being tripped in the process.

That was as open as it had been in the opening quarter, as the sides were tied at the water break.

Bourke kicked Adare in front before Mike McMahon and Shane Stack landed scores for the Magpies.

Bourke missed something of a routine mark but he responded with the final score of the half, a superbly taken free from beneath the Mackey Stand. This meant it was a stalemate at the interval, 0-3 apiece, with defences well on top.

Eoghan Costelloe landed the first Adare score from play on 35 minutes only to be cancelled out by Eoin Hurley’s successful mark.

Jack English agonisingly hit the upright which meant it was still tied, 0-4 each, at the three-quarter mark.

From here, Newcastle West dominated, with O’Connor finishing low beyond Brendan Carmody for the crucial score. He followed it up two minutes later with a point to ensure a deserved victory.

Scorers for Newcastle West: AJ O’Connor 1-1; Mike McMahon, Shane Stack, Eoin Hurley (0-1 mark), 0-2 each; Cian Sheehan, Diarmaid Kelly 0-1 each.

Scorers for Adare: H Bourke 0-3 (0-3 frees); E Costelloe, D Lyons 0-1 each.

NEWCASTLE WEST: A Ruddle; M O’Keefe, D O’Doherty, B O’Sullivan; E Murphy, J Kelly, S Hurley; C Sheehan, I Corbett (capt); S Murphy, S Stack, B Hurley; B Nix, M McMahon, E Hurley.

Subs: S Brosnan for J Kelly (Blood 22-25), D Kelly for Murphy (40), AJ O’Connor for B Hurley (44), S Brosnan for J Kelly (48), D Woods for Stack (57), L Woulfe for E Hurley (61).

ADARE: B Carmody; D Connolly, R Bourke, E Costelloe; O Collins, S Doherty (capt), G Sparling; P Maher, R Connolly; R Gleeson, S Costelloe, E Ryan; D Lyons, H Bourke, M Connolly.

Subs: J English for Gleeson (h-t), M Lyons for Sparling (h-t), S O’Connor for Connolly (45), C McCarthy for S Costelloe (54), A O’Connor for Maher (60).

Referee: J Hayes (St. Senan’s).

More in this section

David Clifford celebrates scoring a goal 10/11/2019 Kerry GAA previews: East Kerry have too much firepower for Austin Stacks
Sean Kelly 23/10/2021 Seán Kelly: GAA’s Special Congress was bizarre but ‘Kelly Plan’ can fix football quickly
Thurles Sarsfields v Kiladangan - Tipperary County Senior Club Hurling Championship Final GAA previews: Thurles Sarsfields can dethrone Kiladangan to close in on Dan Breen Cup
#Limerick GAA#Gaelic Football
Castlehaven v Nemo Rangers - 2020 Cork County Senior Club Football Championship Final

Cork GAA previews: Experienced Castlehaven and Duhallow to march on

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

GAATitleGAALogo

Fri, Oct 29

St. Finbarr's v Eire Óg

PSFC QF

Páirc Uí Chaoimh
7.30pm

Sun, Sept 26

Clyda Rovers
v
Mallow

SAFC Round 2

Glantane
2pm

Watch Here
GAA Logo IE
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices