Super-sub AJ O’Connor swings it as Newcastle West regain Limerick SFC title

Limerick SFC final: Newcastle West 1-8 Adare 0-5

Newcastle West regained their Limerick SFC title with a six-point victory over 2020 winners Adare.

The sides have now won six of the last seven county titles, three apiece, and it was substitute AJ O’Connor who helped sway a fifth title for the Magpies.

He helped himself to 1-1 in a game that was largely dominated by defences, and saw the sides level on four occasions. His 56th-minute goal settled this contest.

Newcastle West had the opening score through Cian Sheehan. Hugh Bourke opened the Adare account on 13 minutes but Shane Costelloe was appealing for a black card for being tripped in the process.

That was as open as it had been in the opening quarter, as the sides were tied at the water break.

Bourke kicked Adare in front before Mike McMahon and Shane Stack landed scores for the Magpies.

Bourke missed something of a routine mark but he responded with the final score of the half, a superbly taken free from beneath the Mackey Stand. This meant it was a stalemate at the interval, 0-3 apiece, with defences well on top.

Eoghan Costelloe landed the first Adare score from play on 35 minutes only to be cancelled out by Eoin Hurley’s successful mark.

Jack English agonisingly hit the upright which meant it was still tied, 0-4 each, at the three-quarter mark.

From here, Newcastle West dominated, with O’Connor finishing low beyond Brendan Carmody for the crucial score. He followed it up two minutes later with a point to ensure a deserved victory.

Scorers for Newcastle West: AJ O’Connor 1-1; Mike McMahon, Shane Stack, Eoin Hurley (0-1 mark), 0-2 each; Cian Sheehan, Diarmaid Kelly 0-1 each.

Scorers for Adare: H Bourke 0-3 (0-3 frees); E Costelloe, D Lyons 0-1 each.

NEWCASTLE WEST: A Ruddle; M O’Keefe, D O’Doherty, B O’Sullivan; E Murphy, J Kelly, S Hurley; C Sheehan, I Corbett (capt); S Murphy, S Stack, B Hurley; B Nix, M McMahon, E Hurley.

Subs: S Brosnan for J Kelly (Blood 22-25), D Kelly for Murphy (40), AJ O’Connor for B Hurley (44), S Brosnan for J Kelly (48), D Woods for Stack (57), L Woulfe for E Hurley (61).

ADARE: B Carmody; D Connolly, R Bourke, E Costelloe; O Collins, S Doherty (capt), G Sparling; P Maher, R Connolly; R Gleeson, S Costelloe, E Ryan; D Lyons, H Bourke, M Connolly.

Subs: J English for Gleeson (h-t), M Lyons for Sparling (h-t), S O’Connor for Connolly (45), C McCarthy for S Costelloe (54), A O’Connor for Maher (60).

Referee: J Hayes (St. Senan’s).