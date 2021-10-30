Michael Murphy: Two tweaks will make Proposal B a ‘no brainer’

Donegal captain Michael Murphy believes that with two crucial alterations, passing Proposal B and belatedly delivering football Championship reform should be a ‘no brainer’.

Donegal chairman Michael McGrath spoke against motion 19 at Special Congress last weekend though did state afterwards that “when change is right, it will be passed”.

Long-serving team skipper Murphy said he is ‘all for the move’ though reckons two important tweaks are essential before the motion can be presented again for Congress delegates to vote upon, potentially as soon as February.

Speaking at the launch of the Bread Made Better, The Secret is Out campaign for Gallaghers Bakehouse, Murphy said: “I feel that with that proposal that was put forward, I do believe personally that there would be tweaks that would be needed to it, in and around the area of the Division 1 teams potentially missing out on the latter stage of the Championship.

“Then also, and maybe it’s a personal thing for ourselves here in Ulster, and for us in Donegal that we missed out on (winning) them for so long, that we do really pride ourselves on our provincial championship.

“I believe the tweaks around potentially offering the winners of the provincial championship a couple of points and that whole idea of the Division 1 teams really having to participate in the latter stages of the Championship, I think with those two tweaks it’s a no brainer of a proposal.

“If you look at those in favour of it, it’s in and around that 50% mark. That’s a hell of a proportion of people and I do think it’s inevitable that it’ll come.

“Will it be the salvation and the answer to absolutely everything? Who knows but I think we’re just completely naive to not try it, to trial it. We have a history of trialling things over the last number of years in the GAA. Some of them will stick, some of them won’t stick. If we feel it won’t then we can make a change or go back to the status quo but I think there’s enough of a thirst and a hunger there amongst all counties, successful counties and those that haven’t been successful, to want to back this proposal.

“But I do think there are those tweaks that we’ll need to try to push it over the line.”

It remains to be seen if change comes in time for 32-year-old Murphy to experience it. The 2012 All-Ireland winning captain is committed to a 16th season with the county in 2022 though acknowledged that he does have a retirement age in his own mind.

“I have, in my own head,” said Murphy. “It’s something you don’t want to be saying out publicly but you have in your own head what your aim and your target is.

“I’m conscious that there’s probably fewer years left than maybe there was a number of years back but no, I have a target in my head and there’s still a number of years left in me that I believe I can contribute.

“I’m just going to keep going. I still love it. I still absolutely love playing.”

Murphy’s immediate concern is Sunday’s Donegal SFC relegation semi-final with Glenswilly. Beyond that, he will spend the winter rehabbing the hamstring injury which dogged him throughout the Championship. A ‘significant tear’ to the hamstring was then aggravated in the win over Down in June, forcing his withdrawal that day and, worryingly, he’s still not fully over it months later.

“I’m playing in the club championship at the moment and I feel like I’m managing my way through things,” said Murphy. “I still feel that there’s a body of work to do before the new season that will allow me to get to what I usually do, just go hammer and tongs into it.

“That’s continuing to be done but at the moment you’re just in that managing phase of trying to do rehab and manage your way through games at the weekend. I think if I get a clear spell out for a number of weeks that I can just concentrate fully on rehab without having to worry about potentially trying to get ready for a game at the weekend.”

Murphy did start against Tyrone in the Ulster semi-finals but failed to convert a penalty and was then sent off for yellow and black card offences.

“My own performance let the team down, let the side down,” acknowledged Murphy.

“As well as trying to navigate my way over the injury, it’s been a difficult one to stomach.”

