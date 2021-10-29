GAA previews: Thurles Sarsfields can dethrone Kiladangan to close in on Dan Breen Cup

SATURDAY

Tipperary SHC semi-final: Kiladangan v Thurles Sarsfields, Thurles, 2.30pm.

A clash of two divisional champions, county titleholders Kiladangan retaining their North Tipp crown in August and Thurles securing Mid Tipp success. Whoever wins this one could well go all the way and collect the Dan Breen Cup. Thurles breezed past Clonoulty Rossmore in the quarters and are viewed as the team to beat. Another slow start from Kiladangan won’t do.

Verdict: Thurles Sarsfields.

Clare SHC semi-final: Éire Óg v Inagh-Kilnamona, Ennis, 3.30pm.

After taking out holders Sixmilebridge, Ennis outfit Éire Óg face another huge battle now. Inagh-Kilnamona are unbeaten and on top form though a question mark over the fitness of Young Hurler of the Year nominee Aidan McCarthy is a concern. Inagh-Kilnamona are bidding to reach a first final.

Verdict: Inagh-Kilnamona.

Wicklow SFC semi-final: St Pat’s v Baltinglass, Aughrim, 1pm.

Verdict: St Pat’s.

Fermanagh SFC semi-final: Derrygonnelly Harps v Kinawley Brian Borus, Brewster Park, 7.30pm.

Verdict: Derrygonnelly Harps.

Derry SFC semi-final: Slaughtneil v Lavey, Owenbeg, 6.45pm.

Lavey are underdogs, but with Cormac O’Doherty, Chrissy McKaigue, and Shane McGuigan, arguably Slaughtneil’s three best players, all picking up injuries in last weekend’s county hurling final win, a surprise could be on here.

Verdict: Lavey.

Tyrone SFC semi-final: Dromore v Trillick, O’Neills Healy Park, 7.15pm.

Beaten on penalties in last year’s final by Dungannon, Trillick started the campaign slowly but breezed through the quarter-finals with 14 points to spare. County star Mattie Donnelly is nursing a knee injury but is expected to line out.

Verdict: Trillick.

Waterford SFC quarter-finals: Rathgormack v Kilmacthomas, Walsh Park, 2.30pm.

Verdict: Rathgormack.

Ballinacourty v Kilrossanty, Fraher Field, 7pm.

Verdict: Ballinacourty.

SUNDAY

Down SHC final: Portaferry v Ballycran, Ballygalget, 2.30pm

Portaferry needed a replay to overcome Ballycran in last year’s final, claiming their first title since 2014.

Verdict: Portaferry.

Clare SHC semi-final: Ballyea v Newmarket, Ennis, 12pm.

What a loss Tony Kelly is to Ballyea, the Clare colossus coming off the bench to help his team to a dramatic quarter-final win over Kilmaley before undergoing ankle surgery shortly after. Experience, and the craft of Niall Deasy and Gary Brennan, may still get the 2016 and 2018 winners over the line.

Verdict: Ballyea.

Dublin SHC semi-finals: Lucan Sarsfields v Na Fianna, Parnell Park, 1.30pm.

Beaten in the 2013 final, could this be Lucan’s breakthrough year? They dug deep against Craobh Chiarain in the quarters with the Crummeys leading them. Na Fianna did likewise against St Jude’s and have a heavy scorer in Donal Burke.

Verdict: Na Fianna.

Cuala v Kilmacud Crokes, Parnell Park, 3.45pm.

A repeat of the 2016 and 2017 Dublin deciders. Con O’Callaghan and David Treacy scored the points late in extra-time to eventually shrug off Ballyboden last time out. Alex Considine and Ronan Hayes inspired Crokes’ quarter-final win over St Oliver Plunkett/Eoghan Ruadh.

Verdict: Cuala.

Tipperary SHC semi-final: Borris-Ileigh v Loughmore-Castleiney, Thurles, 2pm.

John McGrath’s 4-5 in the first-half against Kilruane MacDonaghs was surely the cameo of the entire championship. Quiet for Tipp, he appears to be coming good at the right time for his club. Loughmore-Castleiney are chasing success on two fronts again though Borris-Ileigh, champions in 2019, gave a reminder of their battling qualities in the extra-time win over Mullinahone.

Verdict: Loughmore-Castleiney.

Roscommon SFC final: Padraig Pearses v Clann na nGael, Dr Hyde Park, 2pm

Clann na nGael felt they left it behind them when Padraig Pearses beat them by a point in last year’s semi-finals. They gained slight revenge with a win over their south-Roscommon rivals in this season’s group but they’ll still feel they have a giant score to settle. Managed by Liam Kearns, Clann na nGael are a young side in transition but are motoring along nicely.

Verdict: Clann na nGael.

Offaly SFC final: Rhode v Tullamore, Bord na Mona O’Connor Park, 3pm.

A repeat of the 2020 final. Rhode won that one by two points and the absence of rising Offaly star Cormac Egan through injury is a blow to Tullamore’s hopes of exacting revenge. The McNamees and Anton Sullivan are still firing for Rhode who should edge this one.

Verdict: Rhode.

Tyrone SFC semi-final: Errigal Ciaran v Coalisland, Pomeroy, 2.45pm.

Ruairi Canavan, younger brother of All-Ireland winner Darragh and son of Peter, looks a terrific talent. His lobbed goal against Loughmacrory was a touch of genius. County defender Niall Kelly locks down their defence though full-back and captain Aidan McCrory has a hamstring problem. All-Ireland winning skipper Padraig Hampsey and Michael McKernan are Coalisland’s key men.

Verdict: Errigal Ciaran.

Galway SFC semi-finals: Corofin v Killannin, Pearse Stadium, 12.30pm.

Killannin’s reward for a rare semi-final is a date with Corofin, still reeling from last season’s failed bid for eight-in-a-row. A strong second quarter sealed Corofin’s quarter-final win over Milltown by half-time.

Verdict: Corofin.

Moycullen v Mountbellew-Moylough, Pearse Stadium, 2.15pm.

A repeat of last year’s final, won by Moycullen, yet the consensus is that the winners this time will have it all to do against, presumably, Corofin in the decider. Mountbellew-Moylough needed extra-time to get past Annaghdown in the quarters while Peter Cooke was Moycullen’s talisman against Tuam.

Verdict: Moycullen.

Fermanagh SFC semi-final: Belnaleck Art McMurroughs v Enniskillen Gaels, Ederney, 3pm.

Verdict: Enniskillen Gaels.

Derry SFC semi-final: The Loup v Glen, Owenbeg, 2.45pm.

Verdict: Glen.

Westmeath SFC semi-finals: The Downs v Garrycastle, TEG Cusack Park, 12pm.

Verdict: Garrycastle.

Coralstown-Kinnegad v St Lomans, TEG Cusack Park, 3pm.

Verdict: St Lomans.

Laois SFC semi-finals: Ballyroan-Abbey v Portlaoise, MW Hire O’Moore Park, 2pm.

Verdict: Portlaoise.

Emo v Portarlington, MW Hire O’Moore Park, 3.30pm.

Verdict: Portarlington.

Wicklow SFC semi-final: Blessington v Rathnew, Aughrim, 12.30pm.

Verdict: Blessington.

Waterford SFC quarter-final: The Nire v Stradbally, Fraher Field, 2pm.

Verdict: The Nire.

Wexford SFC quarter-finals: Castletown v Gusserane O’Rahillys, Chadwicks Wexford Park, 12.15pm.

Verdict: Castletown.

Starlights v Bunclody, Chadwicks Wexford Park, 2.15pm.

Verdict: Starlights.