Kerry GAA previews: East Kerry have too much firepower for Austin Stacks

SATURDAY

Kerry SFC Round 1

Feale Rangers v South Kerry, Milltown (D Casey), 3pm

Feale Rangers are managed by Limerick boss Billy Lee. The North Kerry divisional outfit are without experienced campaigners such as Bryan Sweeney, Martin Stack, and the Corridans. Feale Rangers failed to score from play when whipped by East Kerry at this stage of the championship in 2020, but should be far more competitive against a South Kerry side overseen by former Kerry footballer Sean O’Sullivan. Éanna O’Connor and Aidan Walsh are important players for a rebuilding South Kerry.

Verdict: South Kerry

Spa v Legion, Fitzgerald Stadium (Seamus Mulvihill), 3pm

Legion simply have to win given they will fight relegation unless they wind up in the county final. Cian Gammell, Pádraig Lucey, Conor Keane and, of course, James O’Donoghue will be called upon to ensure Legion’s county championship form bears no resemblance to how they fared in the recent club championship. Spa only won the 2020 intermediate championship last month so there should still be a bit of momentum leftover from that win. Theirs is a side packed full of players who won back-to-back Kerry SFC titles with East Kerry.

Verdict: Spa

St Kieran’s v Kerins O’Rahillys, Austin Stack Park (B O’Shea), 5pm

Can St Kieran’s build on a 2020 campaign that saw them overcome South Kerry before running East Kerry to two points in the quarter-final? Manager Jimmy Keane is without Eddie and Sean Horan, but in Brian Leonard, Tomás Lynch, Adam O’Donoghue, and Paul Walsh, there’s plenty there to keep Kerins O’Rahillys busy. For the latter, Cormac Coffey, David Moran, Jack Savage, and young Conor Hayes will be central to their effort.

Verdict: Kerins O’Rahillys

Austin Stacks v East Kerry, Austin Stack Park (B Griffin), 7pm

A clash bringing together the back-to-back county champions and the three-in-a-row club champions. Spa’s promotion to the senior ranks means East Kerry — who have not played a competitive fixture since the 2020 county final in September of last year — can no longer call on 2020 starters Shane Cronin, Dan O’Donoghue, Dara Moynihan, and Evan Cronin. Coming back into the fold, however, are Kilcummin’s finest such as Kevin McCarthy and Paul O’Shea. Conor Jordan and Joe O’Connor can give Austin Stacks the edge in the middle third, but can they match East Kerry’s firepower further forward?

Verdict: East Kerry

SUNDAY

Kerry SFC Round 1

Templenoe v Shannon Rangers, Fitzgerald Stadium (B Brosnan), 1pm

Jason Foley, Brian Ó Seanacháin, and Shane Enright are the standout names in the Shannon Rangers line-up, with Jack Behan another who can be an effective contributor on Sunday. Templenoe, no more than any club taking on a division this weekend, have the distinct advantage of having a club championship campaign under their belt, during which they overcame Dr Crokes. The Spillanes, as ever, will be at the top of the Templenoe bus.

Verdict: Templenoe

Kenmare Shamrocks v St Brendan’s, Fitzgerald Stadium (J Griffin), 3pm

One of the toughest Kerry first-round games to call this weekend. Kenmare, led by Sean O’Shea, Stephen O’Brien, and David Hallissey, enjoyed a fine club championship campaign that saw them reach the decider once again. Their opponents are bolstered by the returning Stefan Okunbor, while another to keep an eye out for is Enda O’Connor, younger brother of Kerry senior Diarmuid.

Verdict: St Brendan’s

West Kerry v Dr Crokes, Austin Stack Park (P Hayes), 3pm

Injury is expected to rule out Killian Falvey and Rúaidhrí Ó Beaglaoich for West Kerry, the loss of the Kerry U20 pair, along with the travelling Tomás Ó Se, significantly lessening the divisional side’s attacking threat. Crokes’ below-par club championship campaign means they are under pressure on Sunday and for as long as they remain in the county championship. If Tony Brosnan, Micheál Burns, and David Shaw can hit stride, the Killarney club shouldn’t be overly troubled in reaching the last eight.

Verdict: Dr Crokes

Dingle v Mid Kerry, Austin Stack Park (E Walsh), 5pm

Another fixture that will go right down to the wire. The long-serving Darran O’Sullivan and Gary Sayers have stepped away from the Mid Kerry set-up, but there’s an influx of youth arriving onto centre stage that can compensate for the experience and nous O’Sullivan and Sayers brought to the table. Stepping up are the likes 2019 Kerry minor Gearoid Hassett, Caolim Teahan, Sean O’Brien, and Jack O’Connor. Dingle won’t want to fall at the first-round hurdle two years running. To avoid such, they’ll need sizable showings from the Geaneys and Tom O’Sullivan.

Verdict: Dingle