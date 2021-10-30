Injuries hamper Clonakilty’s bid to take ‘huge step’ in Cork Premier SFC

Cork senior footballer Liam O’Donovan is a major doubt for Clonakilty’s Cork Premier SFC quarter-final against Duhallow, but there is better news for his clubmate and fellow Cork senior Maurice Shanley — another to be plagued by injury this season — who is expected to start tomorrow.

A torn ACL in July of 2020 followed by persistent hamstring troubles upon his return meant that Clon’s second group outing against Ballincollig at the end of last month was O’Donovan’s first football championship game for the club in two full years.

Excellent he was during Clon’s one-point win over Ballincollig, but misfortune again darkened his doorstep against the Barrs a fortnight ago, a hamstring injury forcing O’Donovan to depart on 35 minutes and putting into doubt his involvement in tomorrow’s quarter-final.

Shanley is another to see very little game-time in 2021 because of injury, the All-Ireland-winning U20 full-back of 2019 missing the entire inter-county season and managing only 34 minutes across Clon’s three group games this month and last.

The young defender was thrown in for the last 19 minutes of Clon’s championship opener against Ilen Rovers and while included from the off for their subsequent outing against Ballincollig, disaster struck after only a quarter of an hour as a hamstring injury brought a premature end to his day.

Clonakilty selector Eoin Ryan said Shanley would have featured against the Barrs in their final group fixture if absolutely necessary, but given they were already assured of their place in the knockout stages there was no need to unduly risk him.

“We are hopeful Maurice will be fit to start this weekend, but Liam is a bigger doubt,” said Ryan.

“Maurice has struggled all year with both hamstrings. When he would have one fixed and would come back, the other one would go. He is cursed. Liam has been cursed with injuries, as well, in fairness to him. They are two good lads, great attitudes. They do all the right things, but just have been very unlucky.

“We’ll leave making a call on Liam until as late as possible so as to give him every chance.”

Chasing a first county semi-final appearance since 2010, a Clonakilty line-up without Liam O’Donovan is a very different proposition to one with him at its centre driving forward at every opportunity.

“You want your best team out, especially against a team like Duhallow. Duhallow are always there or thereabouts in the Cork football championship. They are always strong. You’d love to have the panel Duhallow has. We’d be stretched for numbers. When our big players are out, we are really stretched then.”

Although hugely pleased with their aforementioned one-point win over Ballincollig, avenging as it did last year’s 10-point group stage defeat to the same opposition, their 1-12 to 1-5 loss to the Barrs left a significant amount to be desired and, indeed, improved upon ahead of their quarter-final clash.

“Our aim at the start of the year was to get out of our group and into the quarter-final. We obviously wanted to put up a better show against Ballincollig because that was a right drubbing last year. We did that, but then didn’t perform against the Barrs. It wasn’t ideal preparation for a quarter-final because it asked a lot of questions. But I suppose it is better to get the questions asked the last day than next Sunday.

“The one thing we did against the Barrs was we very much went back into our shell, we invited them on. We didn’t come out and play at all. We allowed them to dominate the game without doing anything about it. If we play the way we played against the Barrs on Sunday, there won’t be anyone left in the stadium by the end of it because Duhallow are very defensive.”

Having come up short at the quarter-final juncture in 2018 and 2019, a win for Clon over a side chasing a fifth consecutive county semi-final appearance would represent “a huge step forward”.

“We’d love to get there. It would be fantastic to get over this round, it would be a bonus. We are capable of performing a lot better than we did against the Barrs, whether that is good enough to get us to a semi-final or not, I’ll tell you Sunday evening.”