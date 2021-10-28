Christy O'Connor leaves Cork coaching role, Kieran Kingston confirms

'I’m very conscious of the fact that he’s a self-employed with a young family and had to make a five-hour round-trip journey every night we trained'
Cork selector Diarmuid O'Sullivan, right, with outgoing coach Christy O'Connor before this years' Munster semi-final clash with Limerick. Picture: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Thu, 28 Oct, 2021 - 21:00
Michael Moynihan

Cork senior hurling manager Kieran Kingston has confirmed that Christy O’Connor will not be part of the Rebel backroom team for 2022.

Clare man O’Connor has extensive coaching experience with his native county, Dublin and Galway when they won the All-Ireland title in 2017.

“I want to thank Christy for all his work with us,” said Kingston.

“He gave huge commitment to us over two years.

“I’m very conscious of the fact that he’s a self-employed with a young family and had to make a five-hour round-trip journey every night we trained.

“The players benefited hugely from his coaching and expertise, he got on well with everyone involved in the set-up and he contributed a lot to the group.

“I wish him well in his future endeavours and am sure he’ll enjoy plenty of success going forward.”

