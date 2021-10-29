Watch St Finbarr's take on Éire Óg in first Cork Premier SFC quarter-final

Throw-in is at 7.30pm with Patrick Mulcahy being joined by Patrick Kelly and Conor Counihan from 7pm
Watch St Finbarr's take on Éire Óg in first Cork Premier SFC quarter-final

Dylan Quinn, St Finbarr's, tries to shake off a challenge from Luke Fahy, Ballincollig, earlier in the Bon Secours Premier SFC. Picture: Larry Cummins

Fri, 29 Oct, 2021 - 18:40

The first of three Cork Premier SFC quarter-finals sees St Finbarr's take on Éire Óg under the Páirc Uí Chaoimh lights.

All three games will be live on Examiner Sport with a double-header on Sunday also taking place at Cork GAA HQ.

This evening, the Barrs, who were dramatically beaten last year in the semi-final on penalties, meet an Éire Óg side still riding the crest of the wave following their Senior 'A' success last year.

After this weekend's three games, we will know who will join Douglas in this year's Cork Premier SFC semi-finals.

Throw-in is at 7.30pm with Patrick Mulcahy being joined by Patrick Kelly and Conor Counihan from 7pm.

Read More

St Finbarr’s manager Paul O'Keeffe feels side are 'building nicely' ahead of Éire Óg clash

Read More

Cork GAA previews: Experienced Castlehaven and Duhallow to march on

Read More

Seán Kelly: GAA’s Special Congress was bizarre but ‘Kelly Plan’ can fix football quickly

More in this section

Sean Kelly 23/10/2021 Seán Kelly: GAA’s Special Congress was bizarre but ‘Kelly Plan’ can fix football quickly
Cork v Limerick - Munster GAA Hurling Senior Championship Semi-Final Christy O'Connor leaves Cork coaching role, Kieran Kingston confirms
Blarney v Valley Rovers - Cork County Premier Intermediate Championship Páirc Uí Chaoimh premium seats available 'in the coming weeks'
#Cork GAA#Gaelic Football#Live Sportliveblog
Castlehaven v Nemo Rangers - 2020 Cork County Senior Club Football Championship Final

Cork GAA previews: Experienced Castlehaven and Duhallow to march on

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

GAATitleGAALogo

Fri, Oct 29

St. Finbarr's v Eire Óg

PSFC QF

Páirc Uí Chaoimh
7.30pm

Sun, Sept 26

Clyda Rovers
v
Mallow

SAFC Round 2

Glantane
2pm

Watch Here
GAA Logo IE
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices