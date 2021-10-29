Watch St Finbarr's take on Éire Óg in first Cork Premier SFC quarter-final

The first of three Cork Premier SFC quarter-finals sees St Finbarr's take on Éire Óg under the Páirc Uí Chaoimh lights.
All three games will be live onwith a double-header on Sunday also taking place at Cork GAA HQ.
This evening, the Barrs, who were dramatically beaten last year in the semi-final on penalties, meet an Éire Óg side still riding the crest of the wave following their Senior 'A' success last year.
After this weekend's three games, we will know who will join Douglas in this year's Cork Premier SFC semi-finals.
Throw-in is at 7.30pm with Patrick Mulcahy being joined by Patrick Kelly and Conor Counihan from 7pm.