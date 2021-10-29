Cork GAA previews: Experienced Castlehaven and Duhallow to march on

SATURDAY

Cork IAFC relegation play-off

Kildorrery v Kinsale, Páirc Uí Rinn (P O’Leary), 1pm

Verdict: Kildorrery

Cork SAHC relegation play-off

Cloyne v Bandon, Ballymaw (C O’Regan), 2pm

Bandon didn’t manage a single goal across their three games in Group A. You suspect they’ll need to correct that anomaly if they are to maintain their Senior A status.

Verdict: Bandon.

Cork SAFC relegation play-off

Bantry Blues v Bishopstown, Newcestown (C McAllister), 2pm

Bishopstown are staring down the barrel of a second successive relegation. Their opponents have to take encouragement from how close they ran Mallow in their final group game. Led by Ruairi Deane and Arthur Coakley, a repeat of this effort should see Bantry safe.

Verdict: Bantry.

Cork PIFC quarter-final

Naomh Abán v Newmarket, Millstreet (P O’Driscoll), 2pm

Newmarket are chasing a second successive semi-final appearance, but they’ve not yet hit the heights reached last season — their only group win came in Round 3. Naomh Abán, whose forward unit is spearheaded by Darragh Ó Laoire, David Ó Ceallaigh, and Dermot Ó Ceallaigh, should take encouragement from how they measured up against title favourites Kanturk last time out.

Verdict: Naomh Abán.

Cork IAFC quarter-finals

Dromtarriffe v Aghabullogue, Mallow (E Coleman), 2pm

Verdict: Aghabullogue.

Kilshannig v Millstreet, Kilbrin (C Walsh), 4pm

Verdict: Kilshannig.

Mitchelstown v Ballydesmond, Ballyclough (C Ó Murchu), 4pm

Verdict: Mitchelstown.

Cork LIHC quarter-final

Argideen Rangers v Ballygarvan, Ballinspittle (J McEvoy), 3pm

Verdict: Argideen Rangers.

Cork PIHC quarter-final

Ballinhassig v Carrigaline, Minane Bridge (I McCarthy), 3pm

Brian Kelleher and David Drake are the go-to players in a Carrigaline side seeking involvement in the semi-final stage for the second season in a row. Ballinhassig shouldn’t allow a one-point defeat to Kilworth last time out take from what was a very impressive group stage showing.

Verdict: Ballinhassig.

Cork PIFC relegation play-off

St Vincent’s v St Nick’s, CIT (J Ryan), 3pm

St Nick’s are in real danger of dropping a tier for a second successive season.

Verdict: St Vincent’s.

Cork SAFC quarter-finals

Béal Átha’n Ghaorthaidh v Clyda Rovers, Ovens (C Dineen), 4pm

Two sides appearing in the knockout stages of this competition for the first time. Clyda, who have the evergreen Paudie Kissane anchoring their defence, will need Daniel O’Callaghan and Eoin Walsh causing as much trouble as they did during their qualifying win over Fermoy. For Ballingeary, plenty will depend on the form of Liam Seartan and Liam Ó Conchúir.

Verdict: Clyda Rovers.

Knocknagree v Dohenys, Macroom (R Whelan), 4pm

No more than he got last year following their Round 3 thumping at the hands of Cill na Martra, Knocknagree manager John Fintan Daly will be looking for a response from his players having signed off on their group campaign with defeat to St Michael’s. Stopping Kevin White, Fionn Herlihy, and Mark Buckley will be central to their progression.

Verdict: Knocknagree.

Cork SAHC quarter-finals

Blarney v Bride Rovers, Páirc Uí Chaoimh (B Coniry), 5pm

Defeat and the concession of three goals is not how Bride Rovers would have wanted to conclude their group stage campaign. The contributions of Brian Roche, William Finnegan, and Cian O’Connor will be crucial as Bride Rovers attempt to stop the Blarney charge led by who else but Mark Coleman, Padraig Power, and Shane Barrett.

Verdict: Blarney.

Mallow v Newcestown, Páirc Uí Chaoimh (N O’Neill), 7pm

Given Sean Hayes’ three-goal exploits last time out for Mallow, Newcestown shouldn’t need telling that he has to be the chief priority of their defence, along with Aaron Sheehan. Newcestown want back to the semi-final stage. David Buckley, Richard O’Sullivan, Jack and Luke Meade can get them there.

Verdict: Newcestown.

SUNDAY

Cork PSFC quarter-finals

Castlehaven v Valley Rovers, Páirc Uí Chaoimh (D Murnane), 2pm. Live on irishexaminer.com

This Valley Rovers group don’t have the best of relationships with the quarter-final round, losing at this juncture in 2016, 2018, and again last year. Despite their win over Nemo and being ultra-competitive when going down to Douglas by the minimum, they didn’t exactly shoot the lights out in either game (Valleys kicked 1-9 in both). That’s why the 5-12 against Carrigaline couldn’t have come at a better time. They’ll be looking for more of the same from Eoin O’Reilly, Eoghan Delaney, Billy Crowley, and Fiachra Lynch. As for their defence, well they’ll have their hands full trying to tie down the Hurley brothers and Jack Cahalane. Damien Cahalane missed the Haven’s final group game because of an ankle injury, but should return to the starting line-up here.

Verdict: Castlehaven.

Clonakilty v Duhallow, Páirc Uí Chaoimh (J Bermingham), 4pm. Live on irishexaminer.com

Perennial challengers Duhallow are seeking a fifth consecutive county semi-final appearance. Having only one championship match under their belt isn’t ideal from a preparation point of view, but it is one of many hurdles they have made a knack of overcoming in recent years. Along with young Conor O’Callaghan, Duhallow will lean on usual suspects Seamus Hickey, Kevin Crowley, Mark Ellis, and Paul Walsh. For Clonakilty, so much depends on the fitness and availability of Cork seniors Liam O’Donovan and Maurice Shanley, neither of whom have seen a huge amount of championship game-time this season.

Verdict: Duhallow.

Cork PIFC quarter-final

Aghada v Nemo Rangers, Cobh (P O’Leary), 2pm

Both teams fell at this very stage last year. Aghada forwards Kevin O’Hanlon, Danny Creedon, and Cian Fleming will look to continue their group stage form and steer Aghada into the last four.

Verdict: Aghada.

Cork IAFC quarter-final

Iveleary v Glanworth, Mourneabbey (B Murphy), 2pm

Verdict: Iveleary.