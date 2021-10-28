Davy Fitzgerald: Brian Lohan didn't want to take my olive branch

Trying to make peace with Brian Lohan

“I held out an olive branch. He didn’t want to take it after the Wexford game, that’s the way it is. I can’t do anymore. I don’t have any interest in fighting, I really don’t. There’s a lot more stuff going on in life. There are people out there with serious illnesses, that’s something to worry about, isn’t it? We shouldn’t be fighting and messing. We all have our opinions but we should be able to get over them. That’s the way I see things.”

His coaching role with Sixmilebridge

“I’m very fortunate to be part of a great club with one of the best chairmen I’ve ever worked with, in any facet. Paddy Meehan is chairman. Hopefully, one way or the other (I’ll stay involved). I’ve three years done with them now. I’ve absolutely enjoyed it. We’ll have to sit down over the next few months and see what’s the right way to go, what’s the right thing for this bunch of boys.”

The report of the strategic plan committee in Clare

“I actually met them myself. I had a good chat with them. I told them different things I thought. I think they realised that the last 20, 25 years for a county like Clare have been pretty good. Financially, they’re on a good setting and what they’ve won over the last 20, 25 years has been absolutely incredible. Things will change and move on. Is it the best way to go? I’m not exactly sure but you have to be open to change and I think everyone is.”

Online abuse allegedly suffered by Davy and his father Pat, the Clare GAA secretary

“It’s back in with the DPP (Director of Public Prosecutions) at the moment, so it’s under review. I can say very little about it, but it’s still ongoing at the moment. We will not be letting this go, no matter what the story is. There are people who have got to answer questions and please God we will not give in, no matter how long it takes — even if we have to go personal on this.”

The difference between club and inter-county management, which Henry Shefflin will experience

“Chalk and cheese. I’m with my own club, I’ve been coach and manager with different clubs and club is really special. It’s really special to do it with your own, it’s great, but there’s a massive difference (with county). There’s a lot more pressure anyway, I can tell you that, a lot more scrutiny. It’ll be different, Henry will find a bit of a difference coming from being a pundit in RTÉ to actually being on a sideline and having something you’re trying to do, instead of looking at it on TV, you’ve got to make those moves, you’ve got to do those things and with all due respect to clubs, there is an Atlantic Ocean of a difference, that’s my opinion and my view.”

Being reeled in by Tipperary in the 2019 All-Ireland semi-final

“It’s easy to be wise afterwards. I got the message on the field to the guys that day to go short way more. When we were going short that day against Tipp and running them, we were having a lot of success, especially from puck-outs. Even talking to lads afterwards, they can’t answer me, even though they got the messages, why they started to go back to going route one. That was a regret because it was a chance.”