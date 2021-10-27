On Saturday, Kieran Donaghy will break a record held by Kerry great Ger O’Keeffe 

History will be made this Saturday as Kieran Donaghy becomes the first Austin Stacks footballer to make 60 county championship appearances for the Tralee club, surpassing Ger O’Keeffe’s record of 59 appearances that has stood since 1992.
Austin Stacks are in first-round Kerry SFC action against three-in-a-row chasing East Kerry on Saturday (Austin Stack Park, 7pm), the 20th county championship campaign Donaghy will have been involved in.
Having made his Kerry SFC debut away to An Ghaeltacht on August 11, 2002, Donaghy’s ever presence in the Stacks side over the past 19 years has put him in a position to create history this weekend.
In the 104-year history of the club, no Stacks player has made 60 Kerry county championship appearances, with Ger O’Keeffe, as mentioned above, reaching 59 appearances before hanging up his boots in the early nineties.
As well as O’Keeffe and Donaghy, there are only three other Stacks footballers to make 50 or more appearances during their time in black and amber - Mikey Collins (53), Ger Power (52) and William Kirby (50).