On Saturday, Kieran Donaghy will break a record held by Kerry great Ger O’Keeffe 

History will be made this Saturday as Kieran Donaghy becomes the first Austin Stacks footballer to make 60 county championship appearances for the Tralee club, surpassing Ger O’Keeffe’s record of 59 appearances that has stood since 1992.

Austin Stacks are in first-round Kerry SFC action against three-in-a-row chasing East Kerry on Saturday (Austin Stack Park, 7pm), the 20th county championship campaign Donaghy will have been involved in.