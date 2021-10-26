GPA vow to 'build on momentum' for change to football structures

Gaelic Players Association CEO Tom Parsons has said it is “imperative” a league-based championship structure is in place for the 2023 season.

In a letter to GPA members earlier today, Parsons said the players’ body will hold to account the commitment made by GAA president Larry McCarthy last Saturday to revisit football championship reform with a view to possibly having a reworked Proposal B ready for Congress 2022 next February.

Parsons added that it was understandable for inter-county players to feel "angry" and "frustrated" at the failure of Special Congress delegates to sufficiently back Proposal B, but he urged players to again make their voices heard between now and Congress 2022.

“We are sure many of you are disappointed and indeed maybe angry and frustrated. That is understandable,” wrote the GPA chief.

“I want to thank every player who had their voice heard in recent weeks and months. This includes players who have engaged with the GPA, those who liaised with their county boards and those who spoke out publicly. For a proposal that was widely seen as a dead duck up to a month ago to gain a 51% majority shows the power of the collective voice of players. I also want to thank those who took a different view to the majority but again made their voice heard.

“What is clear is that there is now a momentum for change to the football championship structure and this is now a time to push on and build on that momentum. Each speaker at Special Congress, including those who spoke against Proposal B, acknowledged that need for change.

“GAA President Larry McCarthy has vowed to revisit the proposal with a view to potentially bringing a new motion to GAA Congress in February. This is something on which we will hold the GAA to account. It is our view that it is imperative that a new league-based championship structure is in place for the 2023 season.

“We will be consulting with you on this issue in the coming days and months and again we will be asking you to have your voice heard.”