Kerry Ladies SFC final: Southern Gaels gain sweet revenge on Rathmore

Southern Gaels 2-9 Rathmore 2-4

Southern Gaels put in a dominant performance to defeat Rathmore in Sunday's Kerry Ladies SFC final at Fitzgerald Stadium.

Last season, Rathmore captured their first title when they shocked the 2019 champions Southern Gaels, but there was to be no upset this time around. In a low-scoring first-half Southern Gaels took the game to Rathmore with Shonagh Fitzpatrick, Caoimhe Teahan, and Clodagh Quinlan outstanding at the back, while Sinead Sheehan curbed the threat of Danielle O’Leary.

Rachel Dwyer kicked three points but it was it still only 0-4 to 0-2 to the Gaels after 20 minutes but a Megan O’Connell free in the 27th minute that ended in the net, proved decisive as Shannon O’Donnell and Rachel Dwyer added quick points to see Southern Gaels retire 1-6 to 0-3 in front. Efforts from Eileen Murphy, Danielle O’Leary and a Norma Mahoney free kept Rathmore in touch. Shannon O’Donnell added 1-1 early in the second half for the winners and put the result beyond doubt. Late goals from Danielle O’Leary and Katie Buckley gave Rathmore little consolation.

Scorers for Southern Gaels: Rachel Dwyer (0-5, 3fs), S O’Donnell (1-2), M O’Connell (1-1), C Murphy (0-1).

Scorers for Rathmore: D O’Leary (1-2, 1f), K Buckley (1-0), N Mahoney (1f) and E Murphy (0-1 each).

SOUTHERN GAELS: Mary Ellen Bolger; E O’Sullivan, S Fitzpatrick, S O’Shea; S Sheehan, C Teahan, C Quinlan; M O’Connell, A Galvin; S O’ Donnell, E O’Connell, A Fitzgerald; L Cronin, C Murphy, R Dwyer.

Subs: E Murphy for S O’Donnell (46), M Daly for L Cronin (54), S Clifford for S O’Shea (56), and D Kelly for C Murphy (59).

RATHMORE: L O’Leary; R Fitzgerald, S Murphy, C Fitzgerald; E Riordan, A Desmond, L Coughlan; C Hegarty, K Buckley; M Collins, D O’Leary, B Ryan; A Callaghan, N Mahoney, E Murphy.

Subs: C Desmond for A O’Callaghan (h/t), K Mahoney for E Murphy (h/t), M Buckley for N Mahoney (inj 40), L O’Brien for E Riordan (54).

Referee: S Mulvihill (St Senans).