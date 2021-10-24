Kildare SFC: Sarsfields to face Naas in final

Sarsfields and Naas will contest a novel Kildare SFC final on November 7 after they saw off Celbridge and Maynooth in their respective semi-finals over the weekend.

A late scoring burst for Sarsfields saw them clinch a final place that means that, for the 18th time in the last 22 years there is no Newbridge representation in the Kildare decider.

Sarsfield scored the last three points of the first half to lead 0-6 to 0-4 at the break and scored the first point of the second half, but with Paddy Brophy and Fergal Conway in superb form, Celbridge battled back to lead 0-9 to 0-8 by the water break.

Brophy scored again in the 50th minute to put Celbridge two clear but they only scored one more point thereafter.

Ben McCormack and Shea Ryan levelled it up for Sarsfields before Dan Nea pushed them ahead in the 60th minute, and then Shane Doyle added a point in injury time.

The impressive Aaron Browne pulled back a point for Celbridge but as they pushed forward in search of an equaliser in the dying seconds. Goalkeeper Shane McNamara joined the desperate but all that led to was a chance for Callum Bolton to pounce on a loose clearance and the 18-year-old gleefully sent the ball to the empty net to seal a 1-12 to 0-11 win.

That sets up a decider against Naas, who on Saturday beat Maynooth 1-17 to 1-9 to reach their first Kildare SFC final since 1991.

The 38-year-old former Kildare star, Eamonn Callaghan, led the way with six points in a game they dominated throughout.