With the 2020 competition still undecided — there’s an appeal on ice from Kilcar regarding the number of Naomh Conaill subs in the deferred final played in August — the 2021 championship continued.

Sun, 24 Oct, 2021 - 19:11
Alan Foley

Naomh Conaill of Glenties and Letterkenny’s St Eunan’s will contest the Donegal SFC final in a fortnight

 Naomh Conaill defeated Kilcar 0-11 to 0-8 in a rematch of that final, with Patrick McBrearty’s dramatic 63rd-minute punched effort past keeper Stephen McGrath disallowed for square ball by referee Enda McFeely.

With the scores level at 0-4 apiece at the break, Naomh Conaill edged ahead with Ciaran Thompson, Odhran Doherty, and Kevin McGettigan scoring third-quarter points. Charles McGuinness scored five points in all.

The McBrearty brothers Patrick and Stephen were Kilcar’s main threats, with Naomh Conaill’s experience taking them through to a fifth final in succession, following their impressive quarter-final victory over Gaoth Dobhair on a 1-10 to 0-8 scoreline.

St Eunan’s made the final for the first time since 2015, courtesy of a 0-10 to 0-5 victory over St Michael’s in abysmal conditions in Ballybofey on Saturday night.

The Dunfanaghy-based side were dealt a blow before half-time, with Liam Paul Ferry given a straight red for striking Niall O’Donnell. Eoin McGeehin score three points and O’Donnell two for Rory Kavanagh’s team.

Kavanagh, a 2012 All-Ireland winner, is in his first season in charge with St Eunan’s, who lost to Naomh Conaill in the last two semi-finals, both by a single point, under the management of Tyrone native Richie Thornton.

Donegal SFC: Naomh Conaill and St Eunan's set for Donegal decider

