Mid Cork JAHC final: Alan O'Shea points Ballinora to victory

Ballinora deservedly saw off the challenge of a dogged Inniscarra side and claim the Mid Cork JAHC final at Ovens. The vastly experienced Alan O’Shea put in a monster shift and landed 0-5 from play to drag his side over the line.
Wind assisted, Inniscarra dominated the opening exchanges courtesy of two superb long-range frees from their outstanding free-taker Ardal O’Connell who finished with 0-9 on the day. Eventually, Ballinora found their rhythm and O’Shea clipped over before a Liam Lyons free left them trailing by 0-4 to 0-2 at the first water break.
From the restart, Inniscarra received a significant boost when Mark Nagle put Colin O’Leary inside the cover for an excellent goal. There was almost a second goal but for Barry Crowley’s top drawer save from Dan O’Connell. Ballinora replied through O’Shea and James Keohane to trail by a single point, 1-4 to 0-6 at the break.
On the resumption, Ballinora powered forward and landed three points without reply from Liam Lyons (free), Conor Quirke and O’Shea and always held that cushion throughout the second half. Ballinora will now face Dromtarriffe in the County Championship.
L Lyons (0-6, 4f, 1 '65); A O’Shea (0-5); C Quirke J Keohane (0-2 each); D Holmes, T Burns (0-1 each).
A O’Connell (0-9, 9f); C O’Leary (1-1).
B Crowley; K O’Regan, P Cronin, J Lordan; M Lordan, S Kingston, C O’Flynn; B Murphy, N Lordan; C Quirke, D Holmes, L Lyons; J Keohane, A O’Shea, K Murphy.
T Burns for B Murphy (40), P Fitton for C O’Flynn.
D Óg Coleman, B Gould, K Burke, J Buckley; J O’Callaghan, D O’Carroll, D O’Callaghan; L Buckley, S Quinlivan, M Linehan, M Nagle, C O’Leary; A O Connell, D O’Connell, J Casey. Subs: J Roche for M Linehan(45), A O’Mahony for S Quinlivan (49).
Liam Barry (Ballincollig).