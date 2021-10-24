Mid Cork JAHC final: Alan O'Shea points Ballinora to victory

Ballinora deservedly saw off the challenge of a dogged Inniscarra side and claim the Mid Cork JAHC final at Ovens. The vastly experienced Alan O’Shea put in a monster shift and landed 0-5 from play to drag his side over the line.

Wind assisted, Inniscarra dominated the opening exchanges courtesy of two superb long-range frees from their outstanding free-taker Ardal O’Connell who finished with 0-9 on the day. Eventually, Ballinora found their rhythm and O’Shea clipped over before a Liam Lyons free left them trailing by 0-4 to 0-2 at the first water break.