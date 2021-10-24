Duhallow JAHC final: Dromtarriffe grind down stubborn Millstreet

Dromtarriffe 2-18 Millstreet 1-14

Dromtarriffe maintained their grip of the Duhallow JAHC at the expense of a battling Millstreet at a packed Banteer on Sunday.

Taking their third title in four years, Dromtarriffe's cuteness, first touch and better finishing saw the reigning champions dominate proceedings. Outsiders Millstreet, seeking a first title since 1963 got off to a decent start to shoot four of the opening six points.

Crucially Dromtarriffe remained sufficiently composed to create chances and a goal from man of the match Brandon Murphy helped the champions hold a 1-9 to 0-9 advantage at the interval.

And Dromtarriffe restarted the second half brightly, the workrate of Michael O’Brien and Conor O’Callaghan particularly effective in defence as points from Seán Howard and Evan Murphy extended their position.

At times, Millstreet’s shot selection was sloppy, hitting 14 wides over the hour but the challengers were right back in the hunt once Darragh Cashman broke through for a brilliant individual goal to narrow the arrears 1-14 to 1-12.

Facing a real examination, Dromtarriffe came up with the answers and a goal from substitute Daniel OKeeffe helped the champions cement their authority and record a deserved victory.

Scorers for Dromtarriffe: S Howard (0-7, 4f), B Murphy (1-3), E Murphy (0-4), D O’Keeffe (1-0), G O’Sullivan, T Howard, C O’Callaghan, K Cremin (0-1 each).

Scorers for Millstreet: T Sheehan (0-5, 3f), D Cashman (1-2), M Vaughan, N Flahive (0-2 each), L O’Donoughue (sl), D Kiely, T Walsh (0-1 each).

DROMTARRIFFE: D Cremin; R Daly, M O’Brien, D O’Connor; C Cremin, J Murphy, M O’Gorman; S Howard, K Cremin; G O’Sullivan, S Coyne, E Murphy, B Murphy, T Howard, C O’Callaghan.

Subs: S Aherne for E Murphy (45 inj), D O’Keeffe for G O’Sullivan (52).

MILLSTREET: P Dineen; B O’Connor, A Murphy, T Healy; L O’Donoughue, M Ellis, P Sheehan; D Cashman, T Sheehan; D Kiely, M Vaughan, D Buckley; T Walsh, N Flahive, C O’Leary.

Subs: E Sheahan for D Buckley (40), F Corcoran for C O’Leary (59), E O’Mahony for D Kiely (59).

Referee: D Carroll (Kanturk).