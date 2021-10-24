Wolfe Tones shock champs Ratoath, Dunboyne grind it out

The rank outsiders led for most of the way against the three-in-a-row chasing champions
Alan Callaghan and Stephen Sheppard trying to block down Eamon Wallace's shot for Ratoath against Wolfe Tones in the Meath SFC Semi-Final. Photo: John Quirke 

Sun, 24 Oct, 2021 - 16:08
Sean Wall

WOLFE TONES caused a major shock when defeating holders Ratoath in the semi-final of the Meath SFC at Páirc Tailteann.

The rank outsiders led for most of the way against the three-in-a-row chasing champions but had to call on all their reserves in the closing stages as they came from behind to win 0-13 to 1-8.

The game only sparked to life after substitute Eamon Wallace converted from the penalty spot to put Ratoath ahead for the first time, 1-7 to 0-9, on 52 minutes.

Tones though were unfazed by the concession of that goal and replied with points from Cian O’Neill, Cian Ward (free), Saran O Fionnagain and Caolan Ward.

Ratoath’s only response was a late pointed free from Bryan McMahon.

Ratoath had started without the injured Conor McGill and Ben McGowan while Eamon Wallace was only introduced in the third quarter after missing the quarter-final.

Former county star Cian Ward was in excellent form from placed balls and his two early scores helped settle the outsiders. They steadily grew in confidence as the half progressed and were full value for their 0-4 to 0-1 lead at the first water break.

Ward’s third point left it 0-6 to 0-1 and wing-back Niall O’Reilly added their final score of the half before McMahon converted a free at the other end for an out-of-sorts Ratoath to leave it 0-7 to 0-2 at the break.

Ratoath hopes suffered a further blow when Joey Wallace limped off after 16 minutes with a hamstring injury.

The champions showed much more urgency on the restart and points from substitute Cian O’Brien, McMahon and Daithi McGowan left them just two in arrears by the 37th minute.

Niall O’Reilly broke Ratoath’s sequence of scores with a fine point on 40 minutes and at the second water break three separated the teams.

McMahon again reduced the deficit before sub Padraig Byrne was hauled down for a penalty when in a goal-scoring position. From the resultant spot kick Wallace made no mistake, stroking the ball low to the corner of the net.

The Ratoath lead lasted less than a minute as Tones regained control and kicked on for a deserved win to make it back to the final for the first time since 2012. Their only Keegan Cup success arrived in 2006.

The other semi-final proved to be a dour, low-scoring affair with Dunboyne struggling to find their best form as they overcame Mick Deegan's Donaghmore/Ashbourne 0-9 to 0-5.

Scores were at a premium throughout as was excitement with Dunboyne going ahead in the second quarter and staying in front until the final whistle.

Starting without midfielder and captain Ronan Jones and with wind advantage throughout the opening half, Dunboyne looked vulnerable at the break when only leading 0-4 to 0-2.

Points from Michael Deegan (free) and Dylan Brady had the Ashbourne men ahead in the early stages but they failed to hit the target again for the remainder of the half.

Donal Lenihan (free), Stuart Lowndes, Cathal Finn and Gavin McCoy found the range for Dunboyne in that first half.

Andy Colgan made a great block to keep out a goal effort from Niall Jones on 39 minutes but with the Ashbourne attack failing to take their chances two points was as close as they got at any stage in the second half.

In the closing minutes, Dunboyne made certain of victory — and a first final appearance since their last success in 2018 — with points from Cathal Finn and Conor Bradley.

Finn top-scored for the winners with three points.

