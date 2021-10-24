Cork Premier IHC: Valley Rovers dig deep to see out the win

Valleys, who played for the majority of the game with 14 men, dug deep and their strong work rate was the foundation for a morale-boosting win.
Maurice McNamara and Kieran Walsh (goalkeeper), Kilworth, Misko Savic, Valley Rovers. Picture: Jim Coughlan.

Sun, 24 Oct, 2021 - 18:18
John O'Shea

Valley Rovers 1-12 Kilworth 0-13

Valley Rovers are into the Cork Premier IHC semi-finals after this gripping clash against Kilworth in Blarney on Sunday afternoon.

Valleys, who played for the majority of the game with 14 men, dug deep and their strong work rate was the foundation for a morale-boosting win.

"We are delighted we got the win in the end," winning manager Noel O'Donovan said.

"It was a tight game and it could have gone the other way just as quick. So we are happy with it.

"We will give it a go now that we are in the semi-final. We will just take it one day at a time. It is over to the footballers now, so we will be prepared for that next."

This was a cracking game of hurling and the outcome was well and truly in the melting pot right up until the very end.

It was Valleys that started brightly and they got some well taken early points courtesy of Kevin Canty, Colm Butler and Adam Kenneally.

However, Valleys were reduced to 14 in the 10th minute, as Chris O’Leary was given his marching orders following an off the ball incident.

Kilworth grew into the contest the longer the opening half went on. They got scores from Liam Whelan, Brian Tobin and Will Condon. While Canty responded in kind with a pointed effort from a Valleys point of view.

Valleys led 1-6 to 0-7 at half-time, as Misko Savic fired home from close range after being teed up by Eoin O’Reilly.

They kept their composure at the start of the second half through crucial scores by Canty, Butler and a fine Savic score on the turn.

Kilworth rallied and a pair of excellent Eoin Carey points saw the gap between the teams down to two at the second-half water break.

Indeed Kilworth were to give five out of the next seven scores in a row, with Noel McNamara slotting over during this strong spell for his side.

Kilworth had a late goal opportunity, which was saved fantastically by Willie Burke, which proved to ultimately be a decisive and match-winning stop.

With the contest heading into the latter stages, Valleys dug deep and drove onto the finishing line.

A fine Butler point from a free set them men on their way, along with another well taken score by Canty, as Valley Rovers progressed into the final four.

Valleys will be very much hoping for more of the same in their crunch semi-final clash in a couple of weeks' time.

Scorers for Valley Rovers: C Butler (0-5, 3f); M Savic (1-1); K Canty (0-4); A Kenneally, J Cottrell (f) (0-1 each).

Scorers for Kilworth: N McNamara (0-5, 4f); W Condon, L Whelan, E Carey (0-2 each); M Sheehan, B Tobin (0-1 each).

VALLEY ROVERS: W Burke; S O’Leary, T O’Brien, J Lynch; D Murphy, J Cottrell, D Lynch; G Farrell, W Hurley; A Kenneally, K Canty, C O’Leary; E O’Reilly, M Savic, C Butler.

Subs: J Walsh for Kenneally (29), E Delaney for Lynch (HT), C Desmond for O’Reilly (44), R O’Sullivan for Farrell (55), J Kenneally for Savic (59).

KILWORTH: K Walsh; K Lane, M McNamara,N Byrne; E McGrath, D Twomey, A O’Hara; B Tobin, E Carey; J McCarthy,L Whelan, B Sheehan; N McNamara, W Condon, J Sheehan.

Subs: L Carey for Twomey (HT), M Sheehan for McCarthy (40), S Keane for J Sheehan (53), J Saich for B Sheehan (59).

Referee: Mark Maher (St Finbarr’s).

Cork Premier IHC: Valley Rovers dig deep to see out the win

Cork Premier SHC: Glen Rovers overcome Patrick Horgan red card to book spot in semi-final

