Honours to Kilmallock in this hard-fought Limerick SHC final in the Gaelic Grounds, beating Patrickswell by eight points in the end.
Limerick SHC: Micheal Houlihan hits 0-11 as Kilmallock secure deserved title win

Graeme Mulcahy of Kilmallock in action against Seánie O'Brien, front, and Nigel Foley of Patrickswell. Picture: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Sun, 24 Oct, 2021 - 17:28
Michael Moynihan, Gaelic Grounds

Kilmallock 1-24 Patrickswell 0-19

Patrickswell defended the Ennis Road end but Kilmallock began well, Graeme Mulcahy hitting two points early on.

Patrickswell moved through the gears with the Gillane brothers, Jason and Aaron, hitting points to put them 0-5 to 0-3 ahead on ten minutes. Kilmallock rallied and Mulcahy nudged his side ahead - only for Aaron Gillane to level the game at the first water-break, 0-6 apiece.

Diarmaid Byrnes long-range frees pushed the ‘Well ahead, only for Micheal Houlihan to respond in kind: 0-8 each on 25 minutes, and neither side seizing the initiative. A late brace of Houlihan frees put Kilmallock one up at the half, 0-11 to 0-9.

The second half restarted with Aaron Gillane hitting the post but Kilmallock cleared the danger. Jason Gillane and Jack Kelleher levelled matters but Houlihan’s fifth in a row restored Kilmallock’s lead, 0-12 to 0-11 on 37 minutes.

Byrnes responded to level, but when Kirby, Aaron Gillane and Tom O’Brien added points it was suddenly 0-15 to 0-12 on 41 minutes.

Credit Kilmallock, with O’Donnell and Houlihan (2 frees) levelling, only for Aaron Gillane to give the ‘Well the lead at the second water break, 0-16 to 0-15.

Mulcahy levelled the game on the resumption and Houlihan (frees) pushed Kilmallock two ahead, only for Byrnes (free) to respond with less than ten minutes left - 0-18 to 0-17.

Mulcahy pointed and Gillane replied in kind before Kilmallock struck in the 55th minute, with Oisin O’Reilly finding the net after a good run - Patrickswell lost Sean O’Brien to a second yellow in the same passage of play and Kilmallock were firmly in the driving seat, adding late points at their ease.

Scorers for Kilmallock: M. Houlihan (0-11, 9 frees); G. Mulcahy (0-7); O. O’Reilly (1-0); K. O’Donnell (0-2); C. Hanley, C. Staunton, A. Costello, D. Woulfe (0-1 each).

Scorers for Patrickswell: A. Gillane (0-7, 5 frees); D. Byrnes (0-5, 3 frees, 1 65); P. Kirby (0-3, 1 sl); J. Gillane (0-2, 1 sl); T. O’Brien, J. Kelleher (0-1 each).

KILMALLOCK: B. Hennessy (vc); L. English, M. O’Loughlin, D. Joy; P. O’Brien, C. O’Connor, P. O’Loughlin (c); R. Hanley, A. Costello; M. Houlihan, O. O’Reilly, D. Woulfe; G. Mulcahy, G. O’Mahony, K. O’Donnell.

Subs: C. Hanley for Woulfe (60); C. Staunton and A. Enright for O’Reilly and English(61).

PATRICKSWELL: B. Murray; S. O’Brien N. Foley, J. Flynn; T. Nolan, D. Byrnes (c), J. Considine; J. Kelleher, M. Carmody; J. Gillane, C. Lynch, K. O’Brien; A. Gillane, T. O’Brien, P. Kirby.

Subs: C. Carroll for Kelleher (50); J. Kirby for P. Kirby (54); C. Fitzgerald for T. O’Brien (55).

Referee: E. Stapleton (Doon).

Family Notices