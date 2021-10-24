Amy O'Connor the hero as sensational Seandún claim Cork camogie crown 

The divisional side - appearing in their first decider in 27 years - put the seal on a remarkable campaign by denying an Inniscarra team appearing in their sixth consecutive final
Seandun and St Vincents players Lauren Homan, Nicole Crean, Amy O'Connor and Courtney O'Keeffe celebrate their County senior camogie title win over Inniscarra in the final which was played in Castle Road. Picture: Howard Crowdy

Sun, 24 Oct, 2021 - 17:14
Ger McCarthy, Castle Road

2021 SE Systems Cor Senior Camogie Championship final

Seandún 2-11 Inniscarra 0-13

Two Amy O’Connor goals helped Seandún claim the 2021 SE Systems Senior Camogie Championship title with victory over Inniscarra at Castle Road on Sunday afternoon.

The divisional side - appearing in their first decider in 27 years - put the seal on a remarkable campaign by denying an Inniscarra team appearing in their sixth consecutive county decider.

Seandún's players, many of whom represented their junior or intermediate clubs on the same day or within 24 hours of lining out for their division, deserve every accolade. Inniscarra fought every inch of the way but a goal in either half from Cork’s Amy O’Connor plus a late Amy Lee penalty save ensured the cup would reside with Seandún.

The eventual winners had the benefit of a strong wind on a heavy Castle Road pitch in the opening half. 

The division made full use of the elements with five different scorers creating a 0-5 to 0-1 lead after 8 minutes.

Nicole Crean (free), Amy O’Connor, Sinead Mills, Katelyn Hickey and Lauren Homan handed their side the best possible start. Unable to get into any rhythm, Inniscarra relied on two Joanne Casey efforts (one free) to stay in touch.

Inniscarra reminded their opponents of their scoring threat when Cork goalkeeper Amy Lee denied Aileen Sheehan a goal after 14 minutes. Seandún’s response was swift with Lauren Homan landing a long-range free before the same player released Amy O’Connor. The corner-forward cut in past two defenders and found the net to make it 1-6 to 0-2 just shy of the quarter hour. The remainder of a fiercely contested opening half saw Inniscarra take advantage of five Seandún wides to reduce the deficit. Sinead Mills and Nicole Crean (free) added to the leader's total but two Joanne Casey frees and a superb Katie O’Mahony effort meant Seandún led 1-8 to 0-5 at the break.

Inniscarra dominated the third quarter with Joanne Casey (one 45 and two frees), Katie O’Mahony and Aileen Sheehan scores making it a two point game after 46 minutes. Seandún were struggling to recreate their first half form when Amy O’Connor billowed the net to make it 2-9 to 0-10 at the final water-break.

A cracking closing quarter saw Amy Lee save a penalty at one end before having her own penalty stopped by Caoimhe Buckley shortly after. In the end, Seandún withstood a late Inniscarra fightback to win 2-11 to 0-13.

Scorers for Seandún: A O’Connor (2-1), N Crean (0-3, 0-3 frees), L Homan (0-3, 0-1 frees), S Mills (0-2), K Hickey and R de Foite (0-1 each).

Scorers for Inniscarra: J Casey (0-8, 0-1 45’, 0-5 frees), K O’Mahony (0-2), A Sheehan, C Keane and N Dilworth (0-1 each).

INNISCARRA: C Buckley; Á O’Regan, C Ring, C Looney; R O’Mahony, E Looney, A Kavanagh (captain); M Lyons, K O’Mahony; R Quigley, J Casey, C Keane; A McCarthy, A Sheehan, G O’Loughlin.

SEANDÚN: A Lee (Na Piarsaigh); C O’Keefe (St. Vincent’s), C Ryan (Blackrock), N O’Connor (Na Piarsaigh); M Scannell (Bishopstown), N O’Leary (B Dillons), L McKeogh (Blackrock); N Crean (St. Vincent’s), K Hickey (Blackrock); L Homan (captain, St. Vincent’s), M Murphy (Blackrock), H Ryan (Blackrock); S Mills (Brian Dillon), R de Faoite (Blackrock), A O’Connor (St. Vincent’s).

Referee: James Regan (Lough Rovers).

