Champions Kilmurry Ibrickane issue statement of intent
Sun, 24 Oct, 2021 - 15:10
Gerry Quinn, Cusack Park

Clare SFC semi-final

Kilmurry Ibrickane 0-17 

Lissycasey 0-8 

Champions Kilmurry Ibrickane booked their date with Éire Óg in the Clare SFC decider with a deserved nine points win over Lissycasey at Cusack Park on Sunday. 

This was a clinical display by the champions playing an attractive brand of football against a Lissycasey outfit that never really got to grips with the game.

Kilmurry raced into a four-point lead by the 7th minute thanks to points by Keelan Sexton (2), Darren Callinan and veteran Michael O’Dwyer. Conor Finucane, from a free, got Lissycasey off the mark in the tenth. Kilmurry led by 0-5 to 0-1 at the water-break but could have been more ahead had Keelan Sexton’s goal-ward shot not come off the crossbar. 

They comfortably led by 0-10 to 0-3 at the interval.

Lissycasey somewhat upped the ante early in the second half scoring the first two points of the half through Aaron Griffin and a pointed free by goalkeeper Killian Normoyle. But that surge proved to be something of a false dawn. 

They trailed by 0-12 to 0-6 at the second water-break. In the final quarter, Kilmurry shifted through the gears and tagged on five points in a row. County star Sexton grabbed two while Eamon Bracken, Mark McCarthy and Darren Callinan also were on target. Lissycasey got the last brace of scores through Luke Griffin and Enda Finucane from a free but their impact was little more than cosmetic

Scorers for Kilmurry: K Sexton (0-6, 2fs, 1 ’45), D Callinan (0-5, 4f), M O’Dwyer (0-2), E Bracken (0-2), M McMahon (0-1), M McCarthy (0-1).

Scorers for Lissycasey: K Normoyle (0-3, frees), C Finucane (0-2, frees), A Griffin (0-1), E Finucane (0-1) f, L Griffin (0-1).

KILMURRY: David Sexton, J McCarthy, D Hickey, M Killeen, , C Morrisey, M McMahon Darragh Sexton, D Walsh A McCarthy, A Shannon,M O’Dwyer, E Coughlan, E Bracken, D Callianan, K Sexton.

Subs: M McCarthy for M O’Dwyer (41), J Campbell for E Coughlan, C Brigdale for Bracken (53), D Pender for A McCarthy (55), A Murrihy for A Shannon (56).

LISSYCASEY: K Normoyle, M Moran,O’Connor R Griffin, M Moran, O Hanrahan, S Collins, B Cahill, M O’Shea (Capt) E Finucane, C Meaney, S Hayes, C Finucane, A Griffin, N Kelly P Nagle.

Subs: F Hayes for S Hayes (26), S Griffin for Nagle (H/T), N McCarthy for N Kelly (49), M Madigan for C Meaney (49), L Griffin for C Finucane (53).

Referee: J Hickey (Cratloe)

