Limerick Premier IHC: Mungret power their way back to senior ranks

Mungret St Paul’s 4-17 Cappamore 1-12

Mungret St Paul’s are back in the senior ranks of Limerick hurling following a 4-17 to 1-12 win over Cappamore at the TUS Gaelic Grounds.

The deadly scoring prowess of the full-forward line caused most of the damage as they bagged 2-13.

Cappamore were shellshocked and unable to claw back a 10-point half-time deficit.

Mungret captain Cian O’Brien said the victory came on the back of a huge amount of work over the last few years. “I wondered if it would ever come, that we would actually make that step. We have always been there or thereabouts.

“It’s so special to be a part of it. My uncle Gerry (O’Brien, selector) was on the last team that played senior 31 years ago. Getting up there (senior) is the hardest part, once your there it will be fine.”

Mungret led 0-3 to 0-1 when Brian O’Meara hit their first goal after excellent play by Niall Mulcahy. Cappamore only managed one point in the first quarter and were seven down before Mungret hit a second goal on 20 minutes. Paul O’Brien’s shot was well saved but Mulcahy was on hand to bury the rebound.

That goal signalled a mini-comeback from Cappamore; Ronan Hanly finished to the net thanks after a defence-splitting run.

Mungret’s response was impressive, with four points on the trot, with Liam Lynch (2), Paul O’Brien, and Brian Barry hitting the target to give them a 2-12 to 1-5 half-time advantage.

Barry and O’Meara opened the second-half scoring but four frees on the bounce from Liam O’Donnell gave Cappamore hope. That evaporated when Mulcahy bagged his second goal. The rout was completed in the final minute when Barry netted their fourth.

Scorers for Mungret St Paul’s: L Lynch 0-8 (7f), N Mulcahy 2-1, B Barry 1-2, B O’Meara 1-1, N O’Brien 0-4, E O’Doherty 0-1.

Scorers for Cappamore: L O’Donnell 0-7 (7f), R Hanly 1-0, B Creamer 0-2, S Whelan, J Lonergan and C Berkery 0-1 each.

MUNGRET ST PAUL’S: Co O’Brien; L Harrington, R Kirby, B Duff; M O’Sullivan, P Begley, E O’Doherty; K O’Dowd, R Duff; Ci O’Brien, B O’Meara, B Barry; P O’Brien, N Mulcahy, L Lynch.

Subs: C Hellewell for O’Dowd (39 mins), M Mullins for Ci O’Brien (46), C Jagana for O’Sullivan (48 mins), B O’Grady for Harrington (54 mins), C Lenihan for Mulcahy (57 mins).

CAPPAMORE: S McMahon; J Fitzgibbon, P O’Brien, J Sheehan; D Lonergan, J Ryan, S Whelan; C Berkery, PJ Hogan; C O’Brien, L O’Donnell, B Creamer; R Hanly, J Lonergan, T O’Donoghue.

Subs: T O’Donoghue for C O’Brien (h-t), T Ryan for D Lonergan (33 mins), J Walsh for Gleeson (46 mins), E Sheehan for Hogan (49 mins), B Leonard for Berkery (53 mins).

Referee: M Sexton (Bruree)