West Ham show top four credentials with win over Spurs

The debate about the so-called Premier League ‘big six’ is one that will continue to divide opinion, with West Ham one of the clubs on the fringes of breaking the trend.

On this evidence, the trend may have already been broken as the Hammers struck late through talisman Michail Antonio to condemn Spurs to a fourth Premier League defeat of the season.

The victory lifts West Ham back above Spurs and into the top four, with their quest to better last season’s sixth-placed finish firmly on track.

David Moyes insisted West Ham still had a bit to do before they overtake Tottenham and be considered part of the ‘big six’ ahead of Sunday’s London derby.

But this result could hardly have come as a surprise and as Antonio instinctively nipped in front of Harry Kane to convert Aaron Creswell’s corner, it was yet more evidence to suggest West Ham may have nipped in front of Spurs in the ‘big six’ conversation.

In a game that yielded a fair few chances for either side, Spurs were once again lacking in an attack that has converted just nine Premier League goals so far this season.

Kane and Tomas Soucek both failed to find the target with close-range headers as the match entered the final 20 minutes.

And while Kane is struggling to find his form in front of goal, his lack of awareness defensively added to Spurs’ downfall on another afternoon of struggle for Nuno Espirito Santo.

Antonio, rather like this West Ham team under Moyes, was on the front foot and was quickest to react to convert from close range to earn the Hammers a fifth Premier League win in nine games.

On this form, there is certainly no debate about West Ham’s credentials in bettering last season’s result and qualifying for the Champions League.​

WEST HAM (4-3-2-1): Fabianski 7, Johnson 7, Zouma 7, Ogbonna 7, Cresswell 8; Soucek 7, Rice 8; Bowen 7 (Dawson 90), Benrahma 7 (Lanzini 85), Fornals 7; Antonio 8.

Subs not used: Yarmolenko, Vlasic, Areola, Noble, Masuaku, Ashby.

TOTTENHAM (4-2-3-1): Lloris 6, Emerson Royal 5, Romero 5, Dier 6, Reguilon 5 (Gil 84); Hojbjerg 5, Skipp 6; Lucas Moura 5 (Bergwijn 90), Ndombele 6 (Lo Celso 84), Son 5; Kane 5.

Subs not used: Sanchez, Rodon, Alli, Gollini, Tanganga, Davies.