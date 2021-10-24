Cork Premier SHC: Alan Connolly’s brace of goals see Blackrock to semi-final

Blackrock 3-16 Douglas 1-12

Reigning champions Blackrock advanced to the semi-final of the Co-Op Superstores Cork Premier SHC at Páirc Uí Chaoimh on Sunday. They proved too strong for 14-man Douglas, Alan Connolly’s brace of goals - one in either half - and a third Blackrock goal from Robbie Cotter three minutes from time the key scores.

The sending off of Douglas midfielder Brian Hartnett in first-half stoppage was decisive too.

There were two changes on the Douglas team for this city derby - Nathan Walsh and Diarmuid O’Mahony (injured) replaced by Mark Howell and Shane Donegan.

The wind blew into the Blackrock end, aiding Douglas in the first-half.

However, the opening point came from Blackrock’s John O’Sullivan. It was wiped out by a Shane Kingston free - both players performing full-forward roles. Cotter made it two points to one for the Rockies.

Gathering momentum, and in spite of their growing wides tally, Douglas fired the next four points through Mark O’Connor (2), Brian Hartnett and Alan Cadogan to lead at the first water-break, 0-5 to 0-2.

Blackrock bounced back in the second quarter. Connolly and Cillian O’Donovan exchanged white flags, but 1-3 without reply for the Rockies put them in the ascendancy - the goal came after Mark Harrington went down injured but Connolly kept going to billow the net.

A big turning point arrived in the second minute of first-half stoppage with Douglas reduced to 14 men when Brian Hartnett received a straight red card. Shane Kingston pulled a point back for them following a foul on Eoin Dolan.

Blackrock 1-6 to 0-7 in front at the interval.

A positive start to the second-half saw Fergal Ryan's men move further ahead. A goal and five points to four points they outscored Douglas in the third quarter, Connolly raised the green flag in the 35th minute for them to go two goals clear, 2-11 to 0-11, at the second water-break.

It was hard to see a way back for Douglas, despite a late goal from Brian Turnbull. Cotter’s goal in the 57th minute secured a winning margin of 10-points.

Scorers for Blackrock: A Connolly (2-3, 0-3 frees), R Cotter (1-2) M O’Halloran (0-4), M O’Keeffe and S O’Keeffe (0-2 each), J O’Sullivan, N Cashman and S Murphy (0-1 each).

Scorers for Douglas: B Turnbull (1-2), S Kingston (0-4, 0-3 frees), A Cadogan and M O’Connor (0-2 each), B Hartnett and C O’Donovan (0-1 each).

BLACKROCK: G Connolly; J Ryan, G Norberg, C O’Brien; J Cashman, C Cormack, N Cashman; S Murphy, J O’Sullivan; D Meaney, A Connolly, M O’Halloran (Capt); R Cotter, S O’Keeffe, M O’Keeffe.

Subs: T Deasy for A Connolly (40-41 bs), A O’Callaghan for M O’Keeffe (48), K O’Keeffe for S Murphy (51), D O’Farrell for J Cashman (52 inj).

DOUGLAS: D Maher; D Murphy, E Cadogan, M Howell; C Kingston, M Harrington (Capt), C O’Donovan, B Hartnett, S Moylan; E Dolan, S Kingston, M O’Connor; A Cadogan, B Turnbull, S Donegan.

Subs: D Harte for S Donegan (half-time), N Hartnett for A Cadogan (44), J Harte for E Dolan (54).

Referee: Cathal McAllister (Aghada).