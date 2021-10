Ryan McDonnell inked his name in Knockmore GAA history on Saturday evening.

The young sub goalkeeper was called in off the bench in their Mayo SFC quarter-final against Ballintubber.

And what an inspired call it proved as he superbly denied county star Diarmuid O'Connor's last minute penalty and assured Knockmore's spot in the last last four of the championship.

Watch how he did it here

