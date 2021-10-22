Weekend drama not confined to Congress: Five club GAA games to watch out for in the coming days

Whether Proposal B receives the required 60% backing at Saturday's Special Congress might be the most anticipated result of this GAA weekend, but for a raft of club players up and down the country, their focus is on matters inside the whitewash rather than in the Croke Park conference room.

Here, we take a look at five of the standout club games on the menu this weekend.

Limerick SHC final: Kilmallock v Patrickswell, TUS Gaelic Grounds (Sunday, 3.45pm)

Interestingly, both sides suffered group stage defeats and consequently, did not top their respective pools. The two group winners, Na Piarsaigh and Doon, were defeated at the semi-final stage, giving way to a first Kilmallock-Patrickswell Limerick final in 29 years. Oisin O’Reilly, Graeme Mulcahy, and Gavin O’Mahony will lead Kilmallock’s bid for a first county title since 2014, while Cian Lynch, Diarmaid Byrnes, Tom O’Brien, and Aaron and Jason Gillane are the household names on the Patrickswell team sheet.

Galway SHC quarter-final: St Thomas’ v Kilconieron, Duggan Park, Ballinasloe (Sunday, 1pm)

No surprise to see St Thomas’ still in the hunt for honours out west — they are chasing a fourth Galway hurling title on the bounce and fifth in six years. Few could have predicted the progress of their opponents to this stage of affairs. Kilconieron won the delayed 2020 Galway intermediate final in August before wins over Beagh and Ballinderreen and a draw with Portumna in the senior B championship propelled them into the preliminary quarter-finals of the county championship proper, where they beat Pearses. Led by Conor Caufield and 2019 All-Ireland minor-winning captain Ian McGlynn, is there another shock win in them?

Mayo SFC quarter-final: Ballintubber v Knockmore, Connacht GAA centre of excellence, Bekan (Saturday, 5pm)

Ballintubber's Alan Plunkett

This is a mouth-watering last-eight clash that brings together 2020 champions Knockmore and the team they succeeded at the summit of Mayo football. Having lost their opening game, Knockmore’s path to the quarter-finals has been challenging and they’ll be looking to Aiden Orme and Darren McHale, among others, to keep their title defence alive. Ballintubber, minus Cillian O’Connor, still pack a fair punch with Diarmuid O’Connor, Bryan Walsh, the Plunkett brothers, and Jason Gibbons.

Kilkenny SHC semi-final: O’Loughlin Gaels v Tullaroan, UPMC Nowlan Park (Sunday, 1.30pm)

Intermediate champions as recently as 2019, Tullaoran are chasing the club’s first involvement in the senior final since 1994. Kilkenny seniors Tommy Walsh, Padraig Walsh, and Martin Keoghan have been in excellent form and their contributions will be key if the club is to bridge the 27-year gap, as will be stopping in-form O’Loughlin Gaels trio Mark Bergin, Paddy Deegan, and Conor Kelly. The game is followed by the second of the Kilkenny semi-finals between James Stephens and Ballyhale Shamrocks.

Donegal SFC semi-final: Kilcar v Naomh Conaill, O’Donnell Park (Sunday, 1.45pm)

Patrick McBrearty of Kilcar scores in a Donegal SFC clash last year. Picture: Seb Daly/Sportsfile

Irrespective of who comes out on top here, it is likely that tomorrow will not be the last these two see of each other in 2021 as the outcome of their controversial 2020 final is still up in the air. Noamh Conaill defeated Kilcar in the delayed 2020 final in mid-August, a game that required extra-time and a penalty shootout before a winner was crowned. But it emerged subsequently that Naomh Conaill had used too many subs during extra-time. Kilcar successfully objected to such and a replay had been scheduled for early September, but then this game was shelved after Kilcar made a successful appeal to Ulster’s hearings committee.