How the GAA season will look if Proposal B is successful

Fri, 22 Oct, 2021 - 16:35

Provincial championships

Played in February and March — no link to All-Ireland series.

Munster: One group of six counties play five matches each. Top team into final, second and third meet in semi-final.

Connacht: One group of six counties (including London) play five matches each. Top team into final, second and third meet in semi-final.

Leinster: One group of six counties, one of five (no Kilkenny), top two in each group progress to semi-finals.

Ulster: One group of five counties, another of four, top two in each group progress to semi-finals.

All-Ireland league

All 32 counties participate, playing seven games between April and June

Two teams promoted and relegated between each division, with exceptions involving the Tailteann Cup

Ten counties advance to the knockout phase.

No league finals.

A second-tier Tailteann Cup championship for Divisions 3 and 4.

Division 1: Armagh, Donegal, Dublin, Kerry, Kildare, Mayo, Monaghan, Tyrone.

Division 2: Clare, Cork, Derry, Down, Galway, Meath, Offaly, Roscommon.

Division 3: Antrim, Fermanagh, Laois, Limerick, Longford, Louth, Westmeath, Wicklow.

Division 4: Carlow, Cavan, Leitrim, London, Sligo, Tipperary, Waterford, Wexford.

Knockout Phase

Top five teams in Division 1 progress to quarter-finals along with top team in Division 2

Division 3 and 4 winners meet the second- and third-placed teams from Division 2 in the All-Ireland preliminary quarter-finals.

Quarter-finals

1st in Division 1 v Preliminary round winner

2nd in Division 1 v Preliminary round winner

3rd in Division 1 v 1st in Division 2

4th in Division 1 v 5th in Division 1

Knockouts progress to final on July 17, 2021.

Tailteann Cup

Fifteen counties involved — all Division 3 and 4 teams except the winners of each division, along with New York

Preliminary quarter-finals involving 14 teams, with one county having a bye to the quarter-finals

The winners of the Tailteann Cup are automatically promoted. The second-placed team in Division 3 or Division 4 will miss out on promotion if the Tailteann Cup winners finish outside the top two in the league.

Equally, if the Tailteann Cup winners finish in the relegation places in their division, the third-bottom team will be relegated instead

Fri, Oct 22

Erins Own v Midleton

PSHC QF

Páirc Uí Chaoimh
7.30pm

Sun, Sept 26

Clyda Rovers
v
Mallow

SAFC Round 2

Glantane
2pm

Watch Here
