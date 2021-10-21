Cork Premier SHC: Can Erin’s Own upset the formbook once more?

It was at this very stage last year where Erin’s Own were nobody’s fancy to progress onto the semis, but a one-point win sent favourites Sars packing from the championship.
Erin's Own player Mark Collins gathers the ball from Charleville's Jack Meade. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Thu, 21 Oct, 2021 - 20:25
Eoghan Cormican

The first of the Cork Premier SHC quarter-finals brings together two teams who will need to significantly improve on their final round group displays if they are to end up in the last four of the race for the ‘little All-Ireland’.

At Páirc Uí Chaoimh Friday evening (7.30pm, live on IrishExaminer.com, Erin’s Own and Midleton face off in the championship for the first time since 2017, the six-goal classic of four years ago requiring extra-time before Midleton won 2-25 to 4-15.

The Magpies last reached the semi-finals in 2018, whereas their opponents are bidding to make it back-to-back semi-final appearances.

They’ve travelled different journeys to arrive at the quarter-final stage of this year’s edition, Martin Bowen’s Erin’s Own scraping into the knockout phase after Eoghan Murphy’s equalising point late in their game against bottom-placed Charleville staved off both defeat and championship elimination.

As for Midleton, they were already assured of their place in the knockout stages heading into their final group game against Sarsfields a fortnight ago, but a 3-21 to 2-14 beating is not how they would have wanted to conclude their Group C campaign.

On paper, Ger Fitzgerald’s outfit look the stronger of the two, backboned as it is by Sean O’Leary Hayes, Paul Haughney, Conor Lehane, Luke O’Farrell, Tommy O’Connell, and Cork U20 Sam Quirke, but there are not too many sides who have thrown an eye at the Erin’s Own team sheet and not seen past Robbie O’Flynn.

As Bowen rightly remarked following their draw against Charleville, the heart and fight across his group is beyond question.

“The history of this team from their days at underage is they’ll go to the well every time, they’ll get just enough done to win every time,” he said.

It was at this very stage last year where Erin’s Own were nobody’s fancy to progress onto the semis, but a one-point win sent favourites Sars packing from the championship.

Can they repeat the trick this evening?

