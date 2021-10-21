Former Cork ladies boss Ephie Fitzgerald to take over Waterford

Former Cork ladies football manager Ephie Fitzgerald is set to take over the Waterford men's side, the Déise have announced.
Fitzgerald will take over from Shane Ronayne who, ironically, left to the role to take over the Rebels.
Having led the Cork ladies for six years, and the 2016 All-Ireland title, his last game in charge was the All-Ireland semi-final defeat to eventually champions Meath.
"Waterford GAA are delighted to announce that at a meeting of the Management Committee tonight Ephie Fitzgerald was unanimously recommended for ratification as the new County Senior Football Manager on a two-year term," a statement from the county board read.
Fitzgerald also boosts success in the male code, leading Nemo Rangers to four county titles in a row from 2005-08 and leading Limerick side Ballylanders to a SFC crown as well.
He has also previously coached the Limerick and Clare senior men's team in his career as well.