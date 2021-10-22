Dublin's 'hunger is still there,' insists Brian Howard

The four-time All-Ireland winner experienced his first defeat in the Championship with Dublin when they lost to Mayo after extra-time in August
Dublin players, from left, footballer Brian Howard, camogie player Ali Twomey, ladies footballer Aoife O’Kane and hurler Eoghan O’Donnell at Parnell Park for the unveiling of the new Dublin GAA 2022 alternate kit. The jersey is available to purchase from the official retail partner of Dublin GAA, Intersport Elverys online at www.elverys.ie and in stores nationwide. The jersey is also available for purchase at www.oneills.com. Picture: Seb Daly/Sportsfile

Fri, 22 Oct, 2021 - 06:00
Paul Keane

Brian Howard has insisted that Dublin are "as strong as ever" as they look to 2022 and the challenge of toppling Tyrone.

The four-time All-Ireland winner experienced his first defeat in the Championship with Dublin when they lost to Mayo after extra-time in August. The three-point reversal came after a run of 45 games without defeat though wasn’t entirely surprising given Dublin’s relatively poor provincial form.

Howard, who’d only previously known success in the Championship since debuting in 2018, said he’s aware of a narrative that Dublin are on the slide but reckons it’s wide of the mark.

He acknowledged the drain of players in recent years to both retirements and career breaks though maintained that Dublin have enough emerging talent to cope with the losses.

“When those sorts of individuals leave the panel there’s naturally going to be a narrative that Dublin aren’t as strong as they have been in the past,” said Howard, speaking at the launch of Dublin’s new alternate kit for 2022.

“I know that was the narrative but you look at some of the amazing players that are up and coming in Dublin. Because they mightn’t be household names, the likes of Paul Flynn and Bernard Brogan, and those players changed football with their performances and their styles of play, but just because they mightn’t be those types of names it doesn’t mean in any way, shape or form that they’re not as good as them.

“We’re all, as a team, we’re as strong as ever. There are new players coming in that are finding their feet. My first year, I didn’t play. Con O’Callaghan, Eoin Murchan, Collie Basquel the same. You’re not going to just walk into a Dublin senior football team straight from U21s and be like, ‘Okay, I want that spot, I expect to start’.”

Howard suggested that players such as Lee Gannon, Kieran Kennedy and Ciaran Archer, U-20 All-Ireland finalists in 2019 or 2020, can step up for the senior team.

He said the Sky Blues are determined to improve next season and maintained that hunger won’t be a problem.

“It was extremely disappointing that result against Mayo, there are no two ways about it,” said the Raheny man. “Naturally you could get bogged down in it and reflect on it too much until it becomes a whirlpool and you are just going around in circles saying, ‘Ah, if I had done this’ or, ‘If I had done that’. The important thing now for me is making sure it doesn’t happen again and that I get myself in the best mindset and physical shape to make sure that when I get back on the pitch I can give 100%.

“It’ll be an exciting year. The hunger is still there, there is no question or speculation that the hunger has gone anywhere, the motivation of players is there.”

On tomorrow’s crucial Special Congress vote, Howard said he favours Proposal B and the ‘league as championship’ model. He also argued that the previous Super 8s model worked well.

“I know there was speculation over the Super 8s and people had their opinions saying it wasn’t going to work - in my opinion, it did work,” said Howard.

Former Cork ladies boss Ephie Fitzgerald to take over Waterford

