Will O’Donoghue: 'We definitely provide more headaches than a class of first years'

Na Piarsaigh and Limerick star Will O’Donoghue feels the club championship on Shannonside is "in a good place", with "clubs trying to get up to the required level all the time".

Speaking ahead of Sunday’s senior county final (Patrickswell v Kilmallock, TUS Gaelic Grounds, 3.45pm), O’Donoghue agreed that Limerick’s inter-county success had helped raise the bar for clubs: “I think so, though I think when you look at it the Limerick club championship is one of the most competitive in the country.

“There are four or five (Limerick) club teams which could compete in the Munster club championship and give it a go. I’m not sure if there are too many other counties you could say that about.

“It’s a good championship for supporters, for neutrals, and it’s also good, obviously, for standards, because all the clubs are trying to get up to the required level all the time. We’re in a good place with our club championships here.”

O’Donoghue’s Na Piarsaigh fell at the semi-final stage to Patrickswell in a high-scoring game.

“We were fresh, we felt good, training was very good and we felt positive.

“Sometimes you don’t come out the right side of a game, and you have to be man enough to take that on the chin and say the better team won. That’s the nature of sport.

“You could say ‘if we took our chances’ - if we’d taken our chances we’d have won. They took theirs and more power to them, they were brilliant on the day.

“I’d be very passionate about Na Piarsaigh, all my best friends are there with the club, so the transition back from playing with Limerick is a very easy one. I’d always be looking forward to getting stuck into it again, to getting back involved.

“We have a good set-up down there, everyone’s pulling in the same direction - that’s what everyone is supposed to be there for in a club, for the community and for one another.

“The result didn’t go our way the last day against Patrickswell but I’m still proud of the group and of everything we’re about.

“And we’ve had success in the recent past, too. That doesn’t make this year any easier to take, because those past years are gone, and you’re always chasing the next one. But all we can do is go back next year and work harder and see where that takes us.”

It was a successful year at inter-county level, with O’Donoghue featuring in Limerick’s All-Ireland success. He points out that they’re in the market for a new strength and conditioning coach with the departure of Mikey Kiely to Ulster Rugby.

“He was very good as a trainer but he’s also a very good guy, which is important - it’s about how you interact together as well, and it’s hard to find someone as good as him.

“We had Joe (O’Connor) and then Mikey came in, they were both very good but I’m sure management will find someone good to come in who’ll fit the bill and slot in seamlessly.

“Mikey was very good and did great things, it’s a shame to see him move on but he’s furthering his profession and the best of luck to him in that.

“An awful lot of the team’s success is built on that, how everyone communicates with each other. People say we’re very close as a team, but that doesn’t mean we’re all best friends with each other, it just means we’re willing to have awkward conversations or say the things that need to be said.

“It doesn’t mean we’re all calling to each others’ houses for cups of tea all the time, I’d say it’s the same for every inter-county team - they’re all going after raising standards so that has to be done.”

Does that come from the manager, secondary school principal John Kiely?

“I’d say we’re more problematic for him than his students,” laughs O’Donoghue.

“We definitely provide more headaches than a class of first years.

“It does come from the top, though. John’s skill is in surrounding himself with good people and I and the other players are lucky enough to be on the receiving end of their leadership and guidance.

“It’s easy to say it about them because we’re winning, but even if the results weren’t going our way they’d still be trying to do the right thing, which is all you can ask for.

“If you try to do the right thing in everything you do then it’s more than likely you’ll get some good results.”

O’Donoghue, who runs Femfuelz (a female supplement company) with his sister Kylie, says that he and his Limerick colleagues aren’t thinking about a prospective three in a row next season.

“To be honest, the first person I heard even mentioning back-to-back titles was the Cork manager in the dressing-room after the All-Ireland final - he said, ‘do ye know that ye’ve won back-to-back?’.

“I was sitting next to Gearóid (Hegarty) at the time and said to him it was the first time I’d heard that.

“So there was no talk about it in our camp, no prior discussion of that at all. I think we’ve gotten good at blocking out that kind of noise. It was probably made easier by the Covid restrictions, and things will probably be back to normal, or close to normal, next year, so there’ll be more interaction with people - so that might harder to manage, to keep a lid on that kind of talk.

“But that’s something we’ll have to block out.”