Molumphy targets top flight for Kerry hurling

New Kerry hurling manager Stephen Molumphy has said it would be “fantastic” to see the county playing in the Munster senior hurling championship.

Although not confirmed, it is expected that Kerry’s route from the second-tier Joe McDonagh Cup to hurling’s top table will, in 2022, revert to how it looked pre-pandemic where the county, should it win the Joe McDonagh, will be subject to a promotion/relegation play-off against the bottom-placed team from the Munster SHC round-robin.

This particular competition regulation, in place for the first two years of the Joe McDonagh Cup, was significantly altered during the Covid affected GAA seasons in 2020 and 2021 and would have seen Kerry promoted to the Leinster SHC had they been crowned champions either year.

Molumphy’s chief priority is to get the Kingdom promoted to the Liam MacCarthy Cup, but did add that it would be fantastic to see the green and gold involved in the Munster SHC.

“You need to get into Tier 1 and play there,” began the former Waterford hurler turned Kerry boss.

“Maybe you might go down again, maybe not, but your skill levels will grow. It’s outside that too; the clubs start to grow because they have to match that standard, guys get better and they go back with those skills.

“I’m very much of the view that you try to get up there, get in there. Those [Tier 1] pools that are harder, more competitive, those are the games that you want. Wouldn’t it be fantastic 12 months from now going into Munster, playing them, and no matter what the results it will bring on the players.”

Molumphy and his Kerry team will train out of the Kerry GAA centre of excellence, with the new Kingdom boss remarking that the Currans facility is “as good if not better than anything I’ve seen out there”.

“Coming in here makes you feel six inches more professional. It’s an unbelievable set-up. When you ask a player to do something to a professional standard, you have to give them the resources to do so and Currans is phenomenal.

“We’ll be basing ourselves 100% there. And then Austin Stack Park, I love that historical background; it being named after Austin Stack, the military background (Molumphy is a commandant in the Irish defence forces).”