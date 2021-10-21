Dublin GAA launches new 'Argentina' jersey

Dublin GAA has launched a new alternate jersey
Dublin GAA launches new 'Argentina' jersey

New Dublin GAA jersey via @DubGAAOfficial

Thu, 21 Oct, 2021 - 10:23
Cian Locke

Dublin star Con O'Callaghan has been compared more than once to Leo Messi and now he can look the part after Dublin GAA launched a new alternate jersey that appears to be inspired by Argentina.

Manufactured by O'Neill's, the new strip features the classic sky blue and white vertical stripes traditionally worn by the South American side.

It remains to be seen how practical the jersey will be, since the Dubs' traditional sky blue strip generally only clashes with a white jersey and this kit doesn't appear to avoid the same clash. 

Perhaps the Dubs have been inspired by those Tipp jerseys worn by Boca Juniors. 

More in this section

Henry Shefflin 18/11/2018 Henry Shefflin delighted to take on 'unique opportunity' as Galway hurling manager
Special Congress Media Briefing GAA hierarchy put their weight behind Proposal B
Tom Ryan 20/10/2021 Tom Ryan: GAA's provincial councils won't be left out of pocket by Proposal B
#Dublin GAA
General views of Croke Park

GAA Special Congress: A breakdown of how voting on All-Ireland SFC reform will work

READ NOW
Price info
IE_180_logo
Price info

Subscribe to unlock unlimited digital access.
Cancel anytime.

Terms and conditions apply
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

GAATitleGAALogo

Fri, Oct 22

Erins Own v Midleton

PSHC QF

Páirc Uí Chaoimh
7.30pm

Sun, Sept 26

Clyda Rovers
v
Mallow

SAFC Round 2

Glantane
2pm

Watch Here
GAA Logo IE
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices