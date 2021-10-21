Dublin GAA launches new 'Argentina' jersey

Dublin star Con O'Callaghan has been compared more than once to Leo Messi and now he can look the part after Dublin GAA launched a new alternate jersey that appears to be inspired by Argentina.

Manufactured by O'Neill's, the new strip features the classic sky blue and white vertical stripes traditionally worn by the South American side.

It remains to be seen how practical the jersey will be, since the Dubs' traditional sky blue strip generally only clashes with a white jersey and this kit doesn't appear to avoid the same clash.

Perhaps the Dubs have been inspired by those Tipp jerseys worn by Boca Juniors.