Tralee CBS score final nine points to take first O’Sullivan Cup since 2010

Kerry Colleges O’Sullivan Cup final

Tralee CBS 1-16 Coláiste na Sceilge 2-8

Tralee CBS had to call on all their reserves to see off the dogged challenge of Coláiste Na Sceilge to reclaim the O’Sullivan Cup for the first time since 2010 at Fitzgerald Stadium.

Coláiste na Sceilge made the better start and dominated the opening quarter despite Tralee CBS opening their account with a Maurice O’Connell free before Thomas O’Donnell saw his goal-bound shot tipped against the crossbar by Sceilge keeper Aaron Galvin.

The rest of the quarter belonged to the South Kerry school as they dominated proceedings through Jack Clifford and kicked a succession of scores including a well-worked Emmet Daly goal in the seventh minute. They threatened a major upset as they led at the water break, 1-5 to 0-3.

Points from Conor Horan (2), Emmet Daly, and O’Donnell saw the Green back in the game by half-time, trailing 1-6 to 0-6, but Coláiste na Sceilge suffered a huge blow before the break when corner-back Sam O’Driscoll received a straight red card.

Tralee CBS's strength and class came to the surface in the third quarter. Jordan Kissane was the game-changer with an early goal and he also kicked two points as Na Sceilge stayed in the contest thanks to a wonder goal from Ian O’Sullivan to lead 2-8 to 1-7 at the second water break.

But Tralee CBS assumed complete control and kicked nine unanswered points for a deserved win which marks them as one of the favourites for the Corn Uí Mhuirí.

Scorers for Tralee CBS: J Kissane (1-4), T O’Donnell and M O’Connell (0-3 each), C Horan and D Daly (0-2 each), R O’Connell and A Heinrich (0-1 each).

Scorers for Coláiste na Sceilge: I O’Sullivan (1-3, 2 frees), E Daly (1-0), D O’Sullivan (0-2), Oisin O’Sullivan, C O’Shea, and B O’Sullivan (0-1 each).

TRALEE CBS: B Quilter; R O’Connell, D Sweeney, L Óg Kingston; C Browne, S McGrath, C White; A Heinrich, C Horan; J Kissane, T O’Donnell, B Hanafin; J Brosnan, M O’Connell, D Daly.

Subs: D Moriarty for L Óg Kingston (h-t), A Sheehy for B Hanafin (49), T Reen for D Moriarty (58), J Foley for C Browne (60).

COLÁISTE NA SCEILGE: A Galvin; J O’ Sullivan, S Kennedy, S O’Driscoll; O O’Sullivan, C O’Donoghue, K O’Donnell; J Clifford, A Coffey; B O’Sullivan, K O’Shea, W Galvin; I O’Sullivan, D O’Sullivan, E Daly.

Subs: B O’Donoghue for E Daly (h-t), C Murphy for B O’Sullivan (40), Z Fayen for K O’Donnell (47), K Corcoran for C O’Shea (60), T Kelly for C O’Donoghue (60+1).

Referee: J Griffin (Glenbeigh/Glencar).