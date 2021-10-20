GAA chiefs Larry McCarthy and Tom Ryan back Proposal B for football championship restructure

GAA president Larry McCarthy and director general Tom Ryan have thrown their weight behind Proposal B, the pair’s preference for a league-based championship increasing the likelihood of the proposal receiving the required 60% backing at Saturday’s Special Congress.

At a motions briefing this afternoon in Croke Park, the two highest officeholders in the GAA expressed support for the league as championship proposal, which, if passed, will sever the link between the provincial championships and All-Ireland series.

“I would like to see Proposal B implemented,” said GAA president Larry McCarthy.

“I said at Congress in February that I thought we should be bold in terms of considering this report. That hasn't changed. So I would like to see us being bold in terms of our adoption of this report.”

Director general Ryan said there is “an appetite for change” with regard to the football championship.

“From a purely personal perspective, if you're looking at what you'd like to see the characteristics of a football championship having, two of the things to my mind would be teams playing at their own level and you have a finite number of games, a definite start and end, and teams that get to the same stage of a competition have played the same number of matches. And B does that. So for that reason, I think motion 19 (Proposal B) is the one I'd like to see.”

With 183 votes to be cast at Saturday’s Special Congress, 109 votes are required to see Proposal B come into effect in 2022. And come into effect it will right away, GAA hierarchy confirming there will be no year’s delay to allow for any necessary amendments to be made, as suggested by former GAA president John Horan during a Croke Park call with county chairpersons on Monday.

Ryan and McCarthy also confirmed that any proposed amendments coming from the floor of Special Congress will not be voted on on Saturday.

“Something we might think superficially represents a good change or a good amendment, and I know personally I can see one or two things that might need a little bit of attention, but there's always the danger of unforeseen consequences,” said Ryan, “so if on the fly someone comes up with an idea and we all kind of think, 'that makes sense', well there's a danger that it actually doesn't.

“Far better to consider whatever changes we might actually make in the cold light of day. So what we have on Saturday is what we're going to vote on and is what we'll implement.”

But while Proposal B will throw in next year, if sufficiently backed this weekend, neither McCarthy nor Ryan ruled out the possibility of the league-based championship coming in on a trial basis for a certain period.

“I would like to see this come in, we'll trial it. If we need to tweak it subsequently, we'll tweak it. We're not immune from tweaking it,” said McCarthy.

“We tweaked the Super 8s, we didn't like them and we essentially got rid of them. We went back to the quarter-finals.

“If there's something that arises, assuming that B is implemented, and there's something not right with it or not working for us, we'll certainly tweak it. We'll certainly review it at the end of the championship season, which clearly will come very early next year, it'll be the end of July when we'll be finished. So we'll have plenty of time in which to do our revision.”

Added Ryan: “You certainly wouldn't be reticent about it because it's not perfect. One of the things we've learned as we're going through it is there isn't a perfect solution that addresses every single requirement of every single person and matches every single perspective. 19 is a move in a positive and the right direction.”