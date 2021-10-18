Cian O'Neill snapped up as coach for Galway footballers

Galway have bolstered their backroom team with the appointment of Cian O'Neill as coach.
Manager Pádraic Joyce has recruited the Kildare-native after his time with Cork ended with Ronan McCarthy's departure as manager.
O'Neill made his name as an All-Ireland-winning trainer with the Tipperary hurlers (2010) and Kerry footballers (2014) before managing Kildare for four years between 2015 and 2019.
The head of MTU's department of sport, leisure, and childhood studies in Cork, O'Neill has also been involved with the Limerick and Mayo footballers in previous years.
O'Neill's two seasons with Cork both ended in Munster SFC final defeats to Tipperary and Kerry. Joyce has suffered the same fate in his two years in charge of Galway, losing to Mayo in the last two Connacht finals.
A statement read: "Galway GAA is delighted to announce the appointment of Cian O’Neill to the Galway senior football backroom team.
"The Kildare man will join Pádraic Joyce next season as a coach."