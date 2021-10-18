Kerry All-Ireland winner Tommy Walsh announces inter-county retirement

Jack O'Connor hailed a "man for the big occasion" following Tommy Walsh's decision to end his inter-county career with Kerry.

News of the 33-year-old's departure was confirmed in a Kerry GAA statement with the highlight being his 0-4 haul in the Kingdom's 2009 All-Ireland final win over Cork.

Walsh missed out on the county's subsequent All-Ireland win in 2014 having spent five seasons as an AFL player in Australia with St Kilda and Sydney Swans.

His return to Ireland at the conclusion of the 2014 season, following a lengthy battle with a serious hamstring injury, prompted a return with Kerry though he would depart the panel in disappointment in early 2016.

Walsh's third coming with Kerry occurred under Peter Keane's management and he played a key role in pushing Dublin to an All-Ireland final replay in 2019.

Walsh's last action with Kerry was his failed attempt at an equalising point in the 92nd minute of August's All-Ireland semi-final defeat to Tyrone at Croke Park.

"It was with sadness that I learned today of Tommy Walsh's decision to retire from the Kerry senior football panel," said new manager O'Connor, in charge when Walsh starred next to Kieran Donaghy in 2009.

"I coached Tommy for two years, firstly in 2008 with Kerins O'Rahillys when he was instrumental in helping the club to a county final, and in 2009 with Kerry.

"He gave one of the great exhibitions in the 2009 All-Ireland final against Cork when he scored four great points - two from either foot. Like his father, Seanie, he was a man for the big occasion and raised his game accordingly."

Kerry GAA chairman Tim Murphy noted that Walsh was a huge underage player for Kerry too.

He was largely restricted to the role of impact sub in recent years.

"Over the past two years in particular Tommy's leadership on and off the field has helped to encourage, motivate, and successfully integrate many of our younger players onto the panel," said Murphy.