Mattie Murphy: Galway hurling needs a 'ruthless' boss

The 2017 All-Ireland winners are the only MacCarthy Cup county without a manager following Shane O'Neill's departure all of six weeks ago.
Mattie Murphy: Galway hurling needs a 'ruthless' boss

Former Galway boss, Mattie Murphy

Mon, 18 Oct, 2021 - 12:55
Paul Keane

Former Galway hurling manager Mattie Murphy has urged the county to appoint a 'ruthless' new boss to whip the underperforming players into shape.

The 2017 All-Ireland winners are the only MacCarthy Cup county without a manager following Shane O'Neill's departure all of six weeks ago.

An appointment is anticipated at some stage this week and ex-senior boss Murphy, who enjoyed multiple All-Ireland wins with Galway minor teams, indicated that a disciplinarian may be required.

Asked who should fill the vacancy, Murphy told RTÉ Radio: "God, I don't know, somebody that would be fairly ruthless and that wouldn't take any, you know yourself, there are a lot of adjectives that I can't use on air. But the players need to realise that most of the matches we have lost in the last three or four years are because of them. Management didn't lose those couple of games."

With former All-Ireland winning manager Micheal Donoghue apparently out of the race, Jeffrey Lynskey or Brian Hanley, both of whom have enjoyed successes with Galway underage teams, would be popular choices.

"We have to drive on," continued Murphy. "We're after winning a lot of underage titles and maybe now is the time to go looking for a few of them lads and see have they (any interest). It's very hard to step up to the plate if you don't get an opportunity."

More in this section

Dublin v Dubs Stars - Annual Dubs Stars Hurling Challenge Roscommon SHC final: Athleague put paid to Tremane dreams of first title in parish derby
Douglas dethrone Nemo Rangers as Daniel Harte's late goal completes revenge mission Douglas dethrone Nemo Rangers as Daniel Harte's late goal completes revenge mission
General view of a gaelic football 24/1/2010 Cork IAFC wrap: Quarter-final line-up confirmed as Mitchelstown and Aghabullogue advance
Mayo v Tyrone - GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Championship Final

James Horan slams 'untruths' surrounding Mayo management unrest

READ NOW
Price info
IE_180_logo
Price info

Subscribe to unlock unlimited digital access.
Cancel anytime.

Terms and conditions apply
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

GAATitleGAATitleGAALogo

Mon, Oct 18

St Finbarr's v St Michael's

Páirc Uí Rinn
8pm

Sun, Sept 26

Clyda Rovers
v
Mallow

SAFC Round 2

Glantane
2pm

Watch Here
GAA Logo IE
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices