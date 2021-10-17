Roscommon SHC final: Athleague put paid to Tremane dreams of first title in parish derby

Kevin Egan at Waldron Park, Athleague

Roscommon SHC final: Athleague 3-12 Tremane 0-15 

An eagerly awaited parish derby in the 2021 Roscommon SHC final went Athleague’s way on Sunday afternoon, as three goals – all against the run of play – put paid to Tremane’s dreams of a first senior title in the county since 1995.

Tremane had two wides and two Niall Kilroy points on the board before Athleague mounted their first attack, which yielded a superb goal from teenage attacker Eoin Ward.

Ward was involved in the build-up for the second goal which was scored by Cormac Kelly, but some outstanding shooting from Kilroy meant it was Tremane who led by 0-10 to 2-3 at the interval.

A mix up between goalkeeper Liam Óg Murray and captain Seán Melia allowed Robbie Fallon to poach a third goal after seven minutes of the second half and even though the 2018 champions lost Alan Moore to a straight red card immediately afterwards, some excellent long-range points from Aengus Lyons and Cian Murray saw them over the line comfortably.

Scorers for Athleague: B McGahon 0-5 (0-1 65, 0-2f, 0-1 s/l), R Fallon 1-1, E Ward 1-1, C Kelly 1-0, A Lyons 0-2, C Murray 0-2, R O’Meara 0-1.

Scorers for Tremane: N Kilroy 0-12 (0-8f), M Brennan 0-2, D Gately 0-1.

Athleague: D Connell; D Delaney, A Moore, M Ward; N Connolly, E Coyle, N Coyle; D Heavey, A Lyons; G Fallon, R O’Meara, B McGahon; R Fallon, C Kelly, E Ward.

Subs: C Murray for G Fallon (40), P Nolan for Delaney (50), D Flaherty for R Fallon (60), S Kilcommins for Heavey (60+5).

Tremane: L Óg Murray; S Lynch, S Melia, A Flanagan; C Mahony, Joe Brennan, W Boyle; P Kellehan, P Brennan; D Mullen, N Keenan, C Brennan; D Gately, N Kilroy, S Mahony.

Subs: John Brennan for Lynch (h-t), M Brennan for S Mahony (42), B Keenan for Flanagan (50).

Referee: A Clogher.

