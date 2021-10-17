Six players red-carded in London SFC final

St Kiernan's were playing against 10 men at one stage in the second half following two black cards to Fulham Irish
McGovern Park, Ruislip, London. File photo: INPHOGerry McManus

Sun, 17 Oct, 2021 - 21:00

London SFC final: St Kiernan's 1-13 Fulham Irish 0-12 

Six players were red-carded in Sunday's London SFC final at McGovern Park in Ruislip on Sunday.

St Kiernan's defeated Fulham Irish by four points in the decider but the result was completely overshadowed by a massive row which developed as the sides left the field at half-time.

On the restart, referee Gavin Dixon issued red cards to two players from St Kiernan's and thee from Fulham Irish.

St Kiernan's - who trailed 0-7 to 0-6 at the interval - were playing against 10 men at one stage in the second half following two black cards to the opposition.

Fulham picked up another red card later in the game when one of their substitutes was sent to the line by Dixon.

London GAA chiefs look set to review footage of the incidents and study the match referee's report before launching an investigation.

