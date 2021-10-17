Tullamore and Rhode set for Offaly SFC final

Tullamore and Rhode set for Offaly SFC final

Bord na Móna O'Connor Park in Tullamore, Offaly. Photo by Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

Sun, 17 Oct, 2021 - 18:54
Brian Lowry

For the second year in a row it will be Tullamore and Rhode contesting the Offaly senior football final.

The two most successful clubs in the Faithful county clash on October 31 after wins in their respective semi-finals at the weekend.

Tullamore were in goal scoring mood on Saturday as they found the net four times in their 4-10 to 0-14 win over Ferbane.

Luke Egan (two), Luke Plunkett and a screamer from Offaly senior hurler Shane Dooley all rose green flags as a Ferbane outfit missing the suspended Joe Maher and injured Oisin Kelly just hadn’t enough firepower to keep pace.

The winners led 2-6 to 0-6 at half-time before Egan grabbed the second of his goals early in the second half to put some real daylight between the teams while Dooley’s goal at the end put the icing on the cake.

On Sunday, champions Rhode safely booked their spot in the decider with a 3-9 to 0-10 win over a Durrow side that had already beaten them in the opening round a couple of months previous.

Rhode were down key players including Niall McNamee in that opening round defeat but they made sure they weren’t caught twice by the 2020 senior ‘B’ champions.

They led 1-4 to 0-3 at half- time with the goal coming from an Anton Sullivan penalty.

Aaron Kellaghan, a member of the Offaly U20 All-Ireland winning team, found the net early in the second half before a touch of class from McNamee earned Rhode their third green flag on 43 minutes to put them 3-5 to 0-5 in front.

Durrow got it back to a six- point game before Rhode closed it out with the last two scores of the game to set up the final showdown with Tullamore on Sunday week.

More in this section

General view of a gaelic football 24/1/2010 Cork IAFC wrap: Quarter-final line-up confirmed as Mitchelstown and Aghabullogue advance
Seandún end 27-year wait for Cork camogie final appearance Seandún end 27-year wait for Cork camogie final appearance
Irish Sport Suspended Due To Coronavirus Watch Douglas and Nemo Rangers battle to progress in Cork Premier SFC
#Leinster GAA#Gaelic Football
Tullamore and Rhode set for Offaly SFC final

Douglas dethrone Nemo Rangers as Daniel Harte's late goal completes revenge mission

READ NOW
Price info
IE_180_logo
Price info

Subscribe to unlock unlimited digital access.
Cancel anytime.

Terms and conditions apply
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

GAATitleGAALogo

Sun, Oct 17

Nemo Rangers v Douglas

Páirc Uí Rinn
2pm

Sun, Sept 26

Clyda Rovers
v
Mallow

SAFC Round 2

Glantane
2pm

Watch Here
GAA Logo IE
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices