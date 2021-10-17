Tullamore and Rhode set for Offaly SFC final

For the second year in a row it will be Tullamore and Rhode contesting the Offaly senior football final.

The two most successful clubs in the Faithful county clash on October 31 after wins in their respective semi-finals at the weekend.

Tullamore were in goal scoring mood on Saturday as they found the net four times in their 4-10 to 0-14 win over Ferbane.

Luke Egan (two), Luke Plunkett and a screamer from Offaly senior hurler Shane Dooley all rose green flags as a Ferbane outfit missing the suspended Joe Maher and injured Oisin Kelly just hadn’t enough firepower to keep pace.

The winners led 2-6 to 0-6 at half-time before Egan grabbed the second of his goals early in the second half to put some real daylight between the teams while Dooley’s goal at the end put the icing on the cake.

On Sunday, champions Rhode safely booked their spot in the decider with a 3-9 to 0-10 win over a Durrow side that had already beaten them in the opening round a couple of months previous.

Rhode were down key players including Niall McNamee in that opening round defeat but they made sure they weren’t caught twice by the 2020 senior ‘B’ champions.

They led 1-4 to 0-3 at half- time with the goal coming from an Anton Sullivan penalty.

Aaron Kellaghan, a member of the Offaly U20 All-Ireland winning team, found the net early in the second half before a touch of class from McNamee earned Rhode their third green flag on 43 minutes to put them 3-5 to 0-5 in front.

Durrow got it back to a six- point game before Rhode closed it out with the last two scores of the game to set up the final showdown with Tullamore on Sunday week.