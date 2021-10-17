A single point enough for Clyda Rovers to achieve their goal 

Bon Secours Cork SAFC R3

Clyda Rovers 2-12

Fermoy 2-11

Clyda Rovers joined Mallow from Group C, in the knockout stages of this season’s Cork Senior AFC after seeing off Fermoy by the minimum in Ballyclough on Sunday.

Heading into the game Clyda needed to win while a draw would have been sufficient for Fermoy however few could with the result following a thoroughly entertaining encounter.

“I am shaking after that,” Clyda boss Barry O'Leary said after his side’s progression was confirmed. “It was a simple thing, we had to win and the boys dug deep, particularly for that last ball but credit to them they all stood up. I couldn’t be prouder of them. We came in with a lot of injuries yet the fellows that are coming on are doing everything for the cause. You can play challenge and league games against Clyda but in championship, they are a different animal and I think you saw that today.” It was clear from the first ball that there was plenty on the line here as both teams attacked with purpose and defended in numbers.

Clyda’s full forward – the towering Daniel O’Callaghan, was causing all kinds of problems for Fermoy’s rearguard, bagging the first score of the game while also getting fouled on 12 minutes for a penalty – converted with style by Colin Walsh.

For Fermoy, Ben Twomey was on form at corner forward slotting over three frees in the opening half as well as setting up Pádraig de Róiste for his side first goal on 26 minutes.

A quickly taken sideline from Twomey set de Róiste on his way and after shimmying past two players the midfielder finished in style past John O’Sullivan in the Clyda goal.

That goal came four minutes after Clyda’s second major – a long range effort from Clyda’s main scoring threat Eoin Walsh deceived Fermoy keeper Liam Coleman – a goal from nothing that helped Clyda to a 2-4 to 1-4 lead at the break.

Fermoy were on level terms inside 15 seconds of the restart after a brilliant run from former Cork star Tomas Clancy set up Alan O’Connor – game on in Ballyclough.

Despite the setback, Clyda hit back with four points on the bounce but again Fermoy wouldn’t concede and points from Ruairi O’Hagan and Clancy had this one down to the minimum with time running out.

Try as they may, Fermoy couldn’t get the gap below one and while O’Hagan had a chance late on to steal the draw the fair result here was a Clyda victory.

Scorers for Clyda Rovers: E Walsh 1-2 (one free); C Kelly 1-1 (1-0 pen); D O’Callaghan 0-3; P Cronin, C O’Sullivan 0-2 each; C Flanagan (free), N Hanley 0-1 each.

Scorers for Fermoy: P de Róiste 1-2; B Twomey 0-4 (three frees); A O’Connor 1-0; R O’Hagan 0-2 (both frees); B O’Sullivan, T Clancy, K Morrison 0-1 each.

CLYDA ROVERS: J O’Sullivan; A Walsh, B O’Connor, D Buckley; M Forde , P Kissane, C O’Sullivan; C Flanagan, D Walsh; C Kelly, p Cronin, N Hanley; E Walsh, D O’Callaghan, S Ronayne.

Subs: F O’Shea for P Kissane (bs 30, reversed 37), C Buckley for C Kelly (52).

FERMOY: L Coleman; A Baragry, A Creed, E Clancy; B O’Sullivan, G Lardner, P Murphy; T Clancy, P de Róiste; D Dawson, A O’Connor, D O’Flynn; B Twomey, R O’Hagan, K Morrison.

Subs: M Brennan for K Morrisson (39), M McGirr for A O’Connor (40), S McCarthy for D Dawson (53), J Scannell for E Clancy (59), A Aherne for D O’Flynn (60).

Referee: M Maher (St Finbarr’s)