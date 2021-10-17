Tipperary champions Kiladangan advance with ease against unfancied Upperchurch-Drombane

Unfancied Upperchurch had hit the ground running and had four points on the board without reply after eight minutes but once Billy Seymour netted for Kiladangan in the 11th minute, they controlled the game
Tipperary champions Kiladangan advance with ease against unfancied Upperchurch-Drombane

Joe Gallagher of Kiladangan and Ger Grant of Upperchurch contest a high ball with Grant’s Hurley coming off the worst in the Tipperary SHC quarter-final. Picture: Marty Ryan

Sun, 17 Oct, 2021 - 16:50
Michael Dundon

Tipperary SHC quarter-final

Kiladangan 1-21 Upperchurch-Drombane 0-13 

Apart from the opening 10 minutes when they failed to score, Kiladangan’s Tipperary SHC title was never at risk at Semple Stadium on Sunday as they saw off the challenge of Upperchurch-Drombane with some comfort in a disappointing quarter-final.

Unfancied Upperchurch had hit the ground running and had four points on the board without reply after eight minutes but once Billy Seymour netted for Kiladangan in the 11th minute, bringing them level 1-1 to 0-4, they controlled the game. In the latter stages they had the luxury of using their subs bench to the full with their semi-final spot safely secure.

It was by no means Kiladangan’s best display of the year but it was more than good enough for the occasion. They trailed 1-2 to 0-6 at the first water break but by half-time had pulled clear, 1-9 to 0-8, thanks mainly to points from Sean Hayes (2) and free-taker Seymour (4).

The second half saw Kiladangan extend their advantage, helped by a brace of sweet strikes from Bryan McLoughney, and they reached the second water break leading 1-15 to 0-11.

Upperchurch brought former Tipp star James Barry into the attack for the final quarter but there was no stopping Kiladangan now and they romped home the easiest of winners.

Kiladangan have stiffer tests ahead of them if they are to retain the title won for the first time last year but they will be happy to have cleared a potential banana skin here. They still have some work to do to peak but with Alan Flynn, Sean Hayes, Bryan McLoughney, Declan McGrath, and Paul Flynn providing the leadership they will be hard to beat.

Upperchurch-Drombane battled hard but never really threatened Kiladangan’s county goalkeeper Barry Hogan. They were not helped by some slack finishing from play and frees but players such as Keith Ryan, Paul Shanahan, Paul Ryan, Matt Ryan, Aaron Ryan, and Dean Carew did their utmost to turn the tide that at time threatened to engulf them.

Scorers for Kiladangan: B Seymour (1-7, 0-7fs), B McLoughney (0-4), S Hayes (0-3), P Flynn (0-2), W Connors, A Flynn, D McGrath, T Gallagher, J Gallagher (0-1 each).

Scorers for Upperchurch: P Greene (0-6, 3fs), P Ryan (0-3, 1f), A Ryan (0-2), G Ryan, L Shanahan (0-1 each).

Kiladangan: B Hogan; D Flannery, J Quigley, F Hayes; J Loughnane, A Flynn, D McGrath; T Gallagher, W Connors; B Seymour, J Gallagher, S Hayes; B McLoughney, P Flynn, D O Meara.

Subs: T O Meara for O Meara (52), M Cleary for McLoughney (59), D Moran for Loughnane (60), M Lenihan for Connors (60), D Butler for Flannery (61).

Upperchurch-Drombane: C Shortt; G Grant, M Ryan, C Ryan; K Ryan, G Ryan, A O Donoghue; D Carew, A Ryan; N Grant, P Shanahan, P Ryan; L Shanahan, J Butler, P Greene.

Subs: M Lavery for C Ryan (42), J Barry for N Grant (45), L Ryan for Butler (54).

Referee: M Kennedy. 

More in this section

General view of a gaelic football 24/1/2010 Cork IAFC wrap: Quarter-final line-up confirmed as Mitchelstown and Aghabullogue advance
Seandún end 27-year wait for Cork camogie final appearance Seandún end 27-year wait for Cork camogie final appearance
Irish Sport Suspended Due To Coronavirus Watch Douglas and Nemo Rangers battle to progress in Cork Premier SFC
#Tipperary GAA#Hurling
Tipperary champions Kiladangan advance with ease against unfancied Upperchurch-Drombane

Douglas dethrone Nemo Rangers as Daniel Harte's late goal completes revenge mission

READ NOW
Price info
IE_180_logo
Price info

Subscribe to unlock unlimited digital access.
Cancel anytime.

Terms and conditions apply
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Latest

ANTHONYDALY_SQUOOSH
IE_Podcast_Logo

The GAA Podcast

GAATitleGAALogo

Sun, Oct 17

Nemo Rangers v Douglas

Páirc Uí Rinn
2pm

Sun, Sept 26

Clyda Rovers
v
Mallow

SAFC Round 2

Glantane
2pm

Watch Here
GAA Logo IE
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Visit our brain gym where you will find simple and cryptic crosswords, sudoku puzzles and much more. Updated at midnight every day. PS ... We would love to hear your feedback on the section right HERE.

Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices