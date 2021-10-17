Brian Hurley helps Castlehaven edge West Cork derby over Carbery Rangers

Cork Premier SFC: Castlehaven 1-9 Carbery Rangers 0-11

Brian Hurley’s 1-6 helped Castlehaven overcome Carbery Rangers in a pivotal Cork PSFC Group B clash on Sunday afternoon.

As expected, there was nothing between a Castlehaven team chasing a quarter-final place and a Carbery Rangers outfit looking to avoid a relegation play-off.

Two clubs that know one another well were separated by a single point at the final whistle with the Haven coming out on top following an attritional but compelling West Cork derby.

“We are delighted with some aspects of it (the performance),” Castlehaven manager James McCarthy said.

“We were well on top there in stages but we weren’t clinical enough maybe around the goal. Saying that, we knew Ross weren’t going to come here to make up the numbers.

“There have been serious battles with them down through the years and there hasn’t been a kick of a ball in it. They were battling for their lives there and it could have gone either way. We were able to come up the field in the end and get that winning point. Who better than Mark Collins to get it.”

Damien Cahalane missed out due to an ankle injury and was replaced by Andrew Whelton who started in the Haven’s attack. James O’Riordan came in for Rob Hegarty in Carbery Rangers’ full-back line.

Light rain made for slippery underfoot conditions at throw-in with James Fitzpatrick getting Rangers off to a positive start courtesy of a fine left-footed effort.

Their opponents responded in style with Michael Hurley setting up Brian Hurley to palm the ball into the net after three minutes. An early body blow for Rangers and an important score for the Haven.

Jamie Walsh soloed through for a fine point and Brian Hurley made it 1-2 to 0-1 as Castlehaven settled. To their credit, Carbery Rangers responded positively with Peadar O’Rourke and Daragh Hayes confidently splitting the posts. Brian Hurley (free) and Brian Shanahan exchanged scores to end a free-flowing first quarter.

The remainder of the first half was much scrappier, however, with Castlehaven guilty of repeatedly turning over possession to a tenacious Carbery defence.

Michael Hurley burst clear after 20 minutes only to see his goal-bound effort blocked. Brian Hurley reacted quickest to the loose ball and his shot clipped the bar to give Castlehaven a 1-4 to 0-4 lead.

That would be the Haven’s last score of the opening period as Carbery Rangers grew into the game and clipped over three unanswered points.

Well-worked Peadar O’Rourke, John O’Rourke, and Kealan Scannell scores made it 1-4 to 0-7 at the break.

David McCarthy had a goal disallowed and Jack Cahalane fired a close-range shot wide as Castlehaven upped the tempo at the start of the second half.

Once again, it was Brian Hurley who stepped forward with another two points either side of a Cathal Maguire effort made it 1-7 to 0-4.

John O’Rourke notched Rangers’ only score of the third quarter but Roland Whelton’s black card gave Carbery hope heading into the final 15 minutes.

It proved to be a poor spell in which both teams wasted possession and opportunities. Peadar O’Rourke matched Brian Hurley’s score to leave two points in it with three minutes to go.

Admirably, the Rosscarbery club kept plugging away and were rewarded when Alan Jennings and Jerry O’Riordan scored in quick succession to level it up.

Deep into injury-time, Mark Collins landed the knockout punch and finished off a flowing move to win it for a relieved Castlehaven.

The latter will face Valley Rovers in the quarter-finals while Carbery Rangers, despite losing all three games, have avoided a relegation play-off on points difference.

Scorers for Castlehaven: B Hurley (1-6, 0-2 frees), J Walsh, C Maguire, and M Collins (0-1 each).

Carbery Rangers: P O’Rourke (0-3), J O’Rourke (0-2), J Fitzpatrick, D Hayes, B Shanahan, K Scannell, A Jennings, and J O’Riordan (0-1 each).

Castlehaven: A Seymour; J O’Regan, R Walsh, R Maguire; D Whelton, R Whelton, D McCarthy; J Walsh, M Collins (capt); A Whelton, B Hurley, C Maguire; C O’Driscoll, J Cahalane, M Hurley.

Subs: C Cahalane for A Whelton (40), R Minihane for C O’Driscoll (53).

Carbery Rangers: P Shanahan; James O’Riordan, T O’Rourke, Jerry O’Riordan (capt); K Scannell, C Daly, B Shanahan; A Jennings, J Fitzpatrick; P O’Rourke, J Hayes, J Hodnett; J O’Regan, D Hayes, J O’Rourke.

Subs: C Hennessy for C Daly (39), R Hegarty for D Hayes (49), JP Eady for J Hodnett (54).

Referee: James Regan (Lough Rovers).